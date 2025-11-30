SI

LeBron James Was Impressed With Shedeur Sanders’s Long TD Pass for Browns vs. 49ers

Blake Silverman

Shedeur Sanders started for the Browns at home Sunday
Polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first home start for the Browns Sunday against the 49ers.

Sanders, 23, made his NFL debut two weeks ago against the Ravens after an injury to fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. He started for Cleveland last week on the road against the Raiders, where he went 11-for-20 passing with 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 24-10 victory.

Now, the Browns are open to giving Sanders an extended audition as their starting QB. In his second start Sunday, he connected with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on a slick 34-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to tie the game and put the Browns on the board.

Ohio native and NBA legend LeBron James took notice, quickly sharing his praise for Sanders on social media following the play.

“Helluva read and pass 12! Keep going!” James posted on his X account after the touchdown with a watch emoji as a tip of the cap to Sanders’s signature “perfect timing” celebration.

During Ohio State’s win over Michigan Saturday, James shouted out Buckeyes receiver Brandon Inniss who hit his famous “silencer” celebration after a touchdown catch. A day later, he gets to root for Sanders as he leads another Ohio team.

Through three quarters against the 49ers, Sanders was 10-for-16 passing with 108 yards and the one touchdown pass. San Francisco got a field goal after Cleveland’s touchdown, then 49ers QB Brock Purdy rushed for a score late in the third quarter.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

