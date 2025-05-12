Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Physically Unable to Perform List
Cleveland Browns veteran linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and will miss the 2025 NFL season.
Owusu-Koramoah has been recovering from a neck injury suffered last October that forced him to be carted off the field. He missed the rest of the season, but was present for the franchise's voluntary offseason program last month.
"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us, and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Browns executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."
Owusu-Koramoah also released a statement in the wake of the announcement.
"To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide—thank you for your patience in my silence," Owusu-Koramoah wrote. "From day one, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose. ...While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control—my healing, my mindset, and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I've given my heart to this game. I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.
Owusu-Koramoah has played in 49 career games across four seasons, recording 308 combined tackles, including 40 for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions.