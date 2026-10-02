Dynamic Browns Show They’re No Longer a Punching Bag in Statement Win over Steelers

For the last quarter century, the Browns have been a national punchline.

On Thursday night, on national television, Cleveland served notice that it’s no longer a joke.

In a 27–24 win over the Steelers to run their record to an AFC North–leading 3–1, the Browns not only won, but showed why they should do plenty of winning moving forward. While Pittsburgh looked old and slow, Cleveland was youthful and spry, explosive and aggressive. The Browns had control for most of the game, which is something they typically haven’t been on the right side of in recent decades.

For Cleveland, the burgeoning renaissance can be seen in its last few draft classes. The Browns are teeming with talent, highlighted by 2025 picks such as reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. It’s early, but the ’26 class looks every bit as talented, featuring left tackle Spencer Fano, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

KC Concepcion with the YAC 🏃‍♂️@PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/f92mKaYL3u — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

In short, general manager Andrew Berry might have executed the worst trade of all time in acquiring Deshaun Watson for three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed $230 million. Now he’s reversing that damage and then some with a bevy of young stars to accompany two first-round choices in 2027 (along with 25-year-old defensive end Jared Verse) by way of the Rams in exchange for superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

On Thursday, the Browns dismantled the Steelers, gaining 294 offensive yards from players on their rookie deals, while Pittsburgh mustered just 85 yards. Cleveland also produced two touchdowns and three sacks from such players while Schwesinger led the Browns with nine tackles, one year after amassing a team-high 156, including 11 for loss.

At 3–1 and with the Titans and Jets as two of their next three opponents, the Browns have a chance to make a real push as a playoff contender heading into November. While winning the AFC North still feels like a tall order against teams like the Ravens and Bengals and their respective quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, being in the mix should still be considered a major win in the first year of coach Todd Monken’s tenure.

Ultimately, the final boss in Cleveland’s adventure back toward true relevance will be finding a long-term solution at quarterback. Second-year man Shedeur Sanders was underwhelming as a rookie, completing 56.8% of his attempts with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson has been solid throughout four weeks with six touchdowns and two picks, but in the final year of his deal, the embattled and unpopular 31-year-old isn’t the future.

For Berry, finally finding the next great quarterback in Cleveland, something the Browns haven’t had since Bernie Kosar in the 1980s, is the last piece to the puzzle.

All of this is in sharp contrast to the Steelers. Pittsburgh entered this season as the 22nd-oldest roster in football (Cleveland is fourth-youngest), and it’s showing. Aaron Rodgers appears feeble and diminished, the 42-year-old skittish and unsure in the pocket. On defense, many of the Steelers’ best players are north of 30, headlined by edge rusher T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cam Heyward and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

As it happens, the two players who would be Pittsburgh’s best draft picks still on a rookie deal are cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and receiver George Pickens, both starring for the Cowboys.

Leaving Huntington Bank Field on Thursday night, Browns fans could be heard buzzing through the television screen. They have reason for excitement. Cleveland isn’t just off to a good start for this season. It’s off to a good start for the future.

For Berry and the Browns, there’s still work to be done. The paramount player still must be found. But Cleveland has built an infrastructure not seen along Lake Erie’s shores since the George H.W. Bush Administration.

Generations of fans have seen Cleveland as a national punchline. If the Browns continue to build this young nucleus, they’ll be a national story for a far different reason.