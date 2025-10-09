Browns OC Assesses Shedeur Sanders's Behind-the-Scenes Improvement This Season
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders nominally moved up Cleveland's quarterback ladder this week as his team traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals.
However, more important for the celebrity ex-Colorado star may have been the praise given to him by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees Thursday. Meeting with reporters ahead of the Browns' visit to the rival Steelers, Rees credited Sanders with continually improving this season.
"For Shedeur, we're looking for constant improvement throughout the season. He's done that," Rees said via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram and the Medina Gazette. "I think the level of preparation it takes week to week, when you're putting in a new gameplan, that's a learning curve for all rookies. I think he's gotten more used to that, getting up to speed, doing a nice job with his preparation.
To say Sanders has had an eventful seven months is an understatement. Cleveland took him in the fifth round after one of the most stunning protracted falls in draft history, and he's had to sit on the bench behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
With Flacco gone and Gabriel, too, still finding his way, Browns fans' interest in seeing the ex-Buffalo in action figures to only grow.