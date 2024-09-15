Best Prop Bets for Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The Browns and Jaguars square off in what feels like a pivotal Week 2 game. Both teams had incredibly disappointing season-openers where the Jaguars fell to the Dolphins and the Browns stubbed their toe against the Dallas Cowboys.
I myself had an equally disappointing week one in best bets. David Njoku getting injured in the first half last week didn't help my cause and Deshaun Watson struggling to see the field hindered my Amari Cooper catch prop. The Browns got behind early and were playing catch-up all day and couldn't get a first down making it near impossible for Jerome Ford to hit his rushing prop. An 0-3 start to the season and we can only go up from here.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 224.5 Passing Yards (-120)
It has been really challenging for quarterbacks to throw the football early on in this NFL season. A surprise to many and I think that the trend continues down in Jacksonville. The Browns' defense played a really nice game last week and held Dak Prescott to just 179 passing, yards while the Cowboys dominated the time of possession. Lawrence threw for only 162 yards on just 12 completions. He goes under 224.5 and we get our props off to a good start.
Myles Garrett OVER .75 Sacks (-115)
Myles Garrett got his season off by registering another sack in Week 1 against Dallas and he has a chance to feast against the young Jaguars offensive line. Right tackle Anton Harrison really struggled last week. He gave up two sacks, four pressures and had a penalty. Anytime that Myles is lined up on the right side he has a chance to cause havoc on Sunday.
Jerome Ford OVER 3.5 Receptions (-105)
Deshaun Watson was really uncomfortable in Week 1 and was checking down to Ford all afternoon. Ford finished with six total catches against Dallas. I hope that Watson turns it around, but there will still be checkdown opportunities. Expect Kevin Stefanski to dial up at least one screen play to Ford so four catches for the running back feels like a lock.
