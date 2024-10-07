Browns At Eagles Week 6 Betting Lines And Odds
The Cleveland Browns season has gone from bad to worse following a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Suddenly they find themselves with a 1-4 record and in desperate need of a win as they head to Philadelphia in Week 6, looking to essentially save their season.
That challenge will be made even harder by the fact that the Eagles are coming off of their bye week, and will be well rested when Cleveland comes to town next weekend. Adding some intrigue to this matchup is the fact that it pairs two teams who have largely underperformed to this point in the 2024 campaign. It's also a showdown between two coaches who are facing ever mounting pressure each week in the Browns Kevin Stefanski and the Eagles Nick Sirianni.
With all that in mind, Cleveland has opened up as a massive road underdog in Week 6, listed as +8.5 according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. That figure represents the highest spread discrepancy of the week. The Browns are 1-4 against the spread this year as well.
Bold bettors – or over confident Browns fans – can look to win some solid earnings by betting the Browns moneyline at +340, as opposed to -430 for the Eagles. The over/under for the game is listed at 43.5 to begin the week.
As the week progresses these figures could move depending on each team's injury situation or any potential roster tweaks. Follow along here in the lead-up to Week 6 for any potential changes before the Browns take the field at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
