Cleveland Browns Listed As Considerable Favorite Against Giants
After a disastrous loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns got their 2024 season back on track with a down-to-the-wire 18-13, road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
The win marks the fifth-straight season – all under head coach Kevin Stefanski – that the Browns have started 1-1. Staving off a dreadful 0-2 start is a pretty big deal for the franchise, but now it must turn the page.
Up next for Cleveland is a Week 3 matchup with the winless New York Giants, who are coming off of a 21-18 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. A return to the friendly confines of Huntington Bank Field, combined with a massive win this past weekend has Vegas leaning pretty significantly in favor of the home Browns next Sunday.
According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland is listed as -6.5-point favorites against the G-men, proving that oddsmakers liked what they saw in a bounce back effort by the Browns. It also suggests that they aren't too high on the Giants right now either. The 6.5 point margin is tied for the second-highest opening spread in Week 3.
Meanwhile, bettors looking to play the moneyline can take the Browns at -300. Fanduel's over/under for the game is currently listed at 38.5.
Through two weeks the Browns are 1-1 against the spread. They opened up as slight favorites (-2.5) in Week 1 but lost in a blowout to Dallas 33-17. In Week 2, they were considered a road underdog (-3) but pulled off a five-point win.
