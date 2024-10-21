Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Betting Lines And Odds
The nature of the NFL schedule leaves little time for teams to dwell on any bad outcomes from the previous week. Even if that bad outcome is the worst possible one, in the form of a season-ending injury for a starting quarterback.
That's what the Browns face as they prepare for a daunting matchup with division rival Baltimore in Week 8. Embattled QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be out for the season with an Achilles tear suffered during Cleveland's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. It paves the way for one of second-year signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson or veteran Jameis Winston to take over under center the rest of the way.
The unclear state of the quarterback situation, coupled with a 1-6 record leaves the Browns in a state of turmoil as they approach the midway point of the season. That is very much reflected in the Week 8 betting lines.
Even before Baltimore has played its Week 7, Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they are already entering next Sunday's AFC North showdown as massive favorites. According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson's squad is listed as 9.5-point favorites for its trip to Cleveland.
Currently, there is no moneyline figure listed via FanDuel, but the over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points. On the season, Cleveland is 2-5 against the spread, most recently falling short of covering a 5.5 point spread that favored the Bengals in Week 7.
As always, the lines and odds are subject to change based on the circumstances surrounding each team in the lead-up to kickoff. That includes whatever decision the Browns make regarding their starting QB. Be sure to circle back here throughout the week to see those figures may move.
