Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders has had a massive fall from grace in terms of his draft stock. Coming out of the 2025 season, the potential Cleveland Browns’ draft target was seen as one of the better quarterback prospects available, but as we get closer to the draft that belief has faded.
One of the big reasons for this is that many question his overall arm strength. That has been a knock on him as his offense majored in a lot of short throws and he was not consistently asked to stretch the field vertically.
On Friday after the Colorado Pro Day, Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Sanders' arm strength.
“Yeah, no concern on the arm strength. He can make all the throws. I thought the velocity was really good, I thought he put the ball on a rope on a couple of those throws which is good to see.”
I tend to fall into the same camp as Stefanski that there should be very little concern about his arm strength. He proved on multiple occasions last season that when he needs to he can stretch the field.
More importantly, he can get a ball from hash to sideline with relative ease along with having the ability to drive the ball over the middle of the field.
A fair comparison that Sanders has drawn is that of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua has built his early NFL career on operating with incredible precision. He makes decisions with great anticipation and makes throws with great accuracy. He will never trick anyone into believing that he has the strongest arm in the league, but he makes an impact by being great in the other areas.
That is exactly what Sanders could be in the NFL.
As we sit three weeks from the NFL Draft, the chance that Cleveland takes a Colorado Buffalo is high. Either they select the two-way Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or they take a risk and select Sanders to be the future of their franchise.
If they put Sanders in for that pick, Cleveland’s head man will be on board.