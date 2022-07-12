Denzel Ward Recognized as Top-10 Corner

ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler recently surveyed NFL brass, and the consensus opinion was that Denzel Ward is one of the top corners in football.

While the Cleveland Browns may have taken a step back from their successful 2020 season last year, corner Denzel Ward reached new heights in a career year.

Ward completed three years of NFL service after the 2020 postseason, making him eligible for a contract extension. While the team did pick up his fifth-year option, the two sides held off on negotiating a long-term contract during that offseason.

The decision to hold off on a new deal was mutual; the Browns felt no urgency to lock Ward up with two years left on the contract, while Denzel believed he could earn top dollar with a top-flight season.

While 2021 wasn't necessarily a "prove-it" season for Ward, he ascended into the top tier of corners league-wide. His outstanding play earned him his second trip to the Pro Bowl, his first since his rookie year in 2018.

Ward anchored a relatively inexperienced group of corners this past season. While Cleveland wasn't sure what they were getting from young players week to week, they could always count on Denzel to anchor one side of the field.

While fans of the team knew how impactful Ward was before the 2021 season, his campaign helped him earn national attention that he had yet to receive. Ward received All-Pro consideration and signed a record-breaking contract at the corner position a few months ago.

NFL personnel took notice. ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler interviewed fifty league members, ranging from coaches to executives to current players. These individuals ranked the top ten players at each prospective position group, helping fans gauge where the league stands on their favorite players.

Ward came in at No. 6 on the list of top corners. He was the top corner in the AFC North and came ahead of players such as Marlon Humphrey, AJ Terrell, and Trevon Diggs.

Homegrown talent is one of the remarkable things in sports. Ward grew up in Northeast Ohio, played for Ohio State, and will play most if not all of his professional career with the Browns. He develops a lifelong bond with local fans who appreciate his uniqueness.

However, those homegrown bonds can derail a player's prospects of making a name for themselves on the national stage. While Ward has been a top corner each of his four years in the league, it took a Herculean leap to garner recognition.

Now that it appears Denzel has gained the general public's attention, he must continue adding things to his game. His unique athletic traits and a strong work ethic and passion made Ward enticing out of college.

Ward added something to his game every offseason during his first four years with the Browns. While he reaped the fruits of his labor this offseason, the team will immediately carry different expectations for him. The league views him as one of the game's best, and now he has to back that billing.