Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

When John Dorsey was hired as the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, he vowed to get real football players and wake a sleeping giant. After two seasons and a lot of unwarranted bravado as well as any number of bouts with foot in mouth disease, the Browns do have more talent. They also have more holes, more questions and fewer assets, both in terms of draft picks and salary cap space to address them. So the question for the Browns is whether or not they should want Dorsey back for another year as the general manager?

Beyond hiring Freddie Kitchens as head coach, which has proven a disaster, Dorsey's handling of draft picks, the salary cap and the overall concept of team building have been giant question marks, which is a big reason the Browns find themselves in the position they are now.

Undoubtedly, luck is involved. Dorsey didn't get his top two wide receivers injured before training camp even started and he didn't make Myles Garrett hit someone with his helmet among other strange occurrences this season.

Dorsey did, however, completely mishandle the 2018 NFL Draft. His alleged calling card, finding and acquiring talent, has left a lot to be desired. After selecting Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward with the first and fourth pick of that draft, every other pick except for the one used on Nick Chubb was either blown or traded for veterans, most of which aren't here.

Dorsey selected Austin Corbett 33rd overall, who couldn't play, has since been traded for a future fifth round pick. He then took Chubb 35th. The seven other non-running back selections made after Corbett are no worse than starting for their respective teams (Will Hernandez, Darius Leonard, Braden Smith, James Daniels, Courtland Sutton, Harold Landry and Mike Gesicki). Three of those are offensive linemen.

With their final second round pick of that draft, Dorsey traded back a few spots into the top of the third round, so he could select Chad Thomas. Chad Thomas can't play dead. He was drafted at least three rounds too early and is having less of an impact than guys the team signed off the street a few weeks ago such as Bryan Cox.

Dorsey traded their actual third round pick for two and a half games of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. That's a little rich for two and a half games.

Dorsey followed that up by taking Antonio Callaway; a person with an illustrious history of poor decision making, including use of drugs who failed a scheduled drug test at the scouting combine. Callaway has since been waived for failing at least two more drug tests since entering the NFL.

Dorsey traded what would've been their other fourth round pick for wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry didn't play well in his first season. He played significantly better in his second, putting himself in the Browns record book near the top for receiving yards in a season, which is both good for Landry as well as a sad illustration of the Browns history of passing in the modern era. Landry's contract, which has him as one of the top three highest paid players on the team this year is nowhere near the third best player on the team.

Dorsey picked Genard Avery, who looked great as a rookie. He looked ready to be a bigger contributor in 2019. He was traded to the Eagles for a future fourth round pick, seemingly because he didn't fit the scheme the Browns were running. It's difficult to blame Dorsey for that, perhaps even admirable that he made a move that would hurt himself to benefit the team.

In the sixth round, Dorsey selected Damion Ratley, who might be something for the Browns. He's at least still here, which is something that can't be said for Simeon Thomas, their other pick that round that didn't make the team as a rookie. Maybe Ratley becomes a worthwhile player, but that's all they have to show for all of the draft picks made after Chubb. Two second round picks, a third round pick, two fourth round picks, a fifth and two sixths for Ratley and Landry.

Dorsey also signed Chris Hubbard to play right tackle, which has been abominable. T.J. Carrie got a ton of money to be a role player. Thankfully, both of those contracts can be eliminated after this season and if they're smart, they might be able to trade Hubbard for a small asset after June 1st.

Greg Robinson has done a decent job, proved to be a valuable find, but he's expensive to retain and they have to find a more permanent solution. Acquiring Damarious Randall for DeShone Kizer was a good trade, but the magic was gone after one year and he's unlikely to be back. They did sign Terrance Mitchell, who is only scheduled to make $3.66 million next year in the last year of his deal. He seems like he should be here, but they could release him for a $666k cap penalty.

Dontrell Hilliard was an undrafted rookie they found that's still here. It's unclear where his future is headed. The one, under the radar signing that's been great for the Browns here was Tavierre Thomas, the special teams gunner.

One offseason. 11 draft picks, a number of trades and several free agent signings. Four meaningful contributors with a handful of role players. Not exactly a great start

In the offseason for 2019, Dorsey added Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon through trades, but they had to give up talent to get them. They gave up their first round pick for 2019, starting right guard Kevin Zeitler and starting safety Jabrill Peppers. Beckham and Vernon are remarkably talented players and those moves are entirely defensible, but they did add more holes to the team.

Dorsey also signed players like Sheldon Richardson, Kendall Lamm, Eric Kush, Adarius Taylor, D'Ernest Johnson and Morgan Burnett. Richardson, Lamm and Kush should be here next season at least. Lamm and Kush are reasonably priced offensive line depth while Richardson was fantastic after the bye week. Dorsey also signed Jermaine Whitehead, who would later be released after making threats at reporters, including some racist language. He was lauded as a leader in training camp.

One of the more notable moves was the signing Kareem Hunt, which was obviously controversial. While Dorsey has never been afraid to sign a talented pariah, that's hardly something for him to hang his hat. Hunt behaved himself this year, was a fine player for the Browns, but hardly the game breaker many expected. His future is a question mark for the simple fact that he could be worth more to other teams than he is to the Browns.

Before the season, Dorsey opted to trade Emmanuel Ogbah for Eric Murray. Both players are set to be free agents and missed substantial time with injury this year. Ogbah was great for the Chiefs before he got hurt, leading the team in sacks. Murray might be a guy the Browns would like to sign for 2020. Dorsey also traded Duke Johnson for a third round pick.

Dorsey traded for Devaroe Lawrence in 2018, but used a 2019 draft pick to do it. He played two snaps in 2018 was released during the 2019 season, proving wholly ineffective. He also traded low round draft picks for Wyatt Teller, a good trade for a player that might be in line to start next at right guard next season. The trades for Justin McCray and Taywan Taylor for picks were less successful. McCray was a body, which is what they needed at the time but Taylor played just 52 snaps this season. Taylor is under contract for 2020.

Dorsey was able to add Jamie Gillan to be the team's punter, looks great for the future. He also found KhaDarel Hodge on waivers that is a solid special teams player, though an underwhelming receiver. Juston Burris was added to the team, though was released and then brought back week three of the season. The Browns should look to bring him back as he got better over the course of the season.

Now for the 2019 NFL Draft. So much of the 2019 draft is a question mark. They played a lot this year, but with the exception of maybe Austin Seibert, who should be the kicker for the foreseeable future, none of them have secured themselves anything.

Greedy Williams and Mack Wilson played a lot but struggled. Wilson in particular was put in a difficult spot as a fifth round rookie who now has started as many games in the NFL as he did in his collegiate career. Williams suffered a hamstring injury and struggled down the stretch. It's a difficult position to play and it looked it.

Wilson cannot be penciled in as a starter and though Williams likely will be, it may prove to be a more honest competition. In the case of the linebacker position, they simply need more there and that's even if they sign Joe Schobert, who is a pending free agent.

Sione Takitaki and Sheldrick Redwine played far less, will have to prove a lot next season. Drew Forbes is a player the Browns allegedly love, but it's unclear where he fits into the picture for the Browns, be it at guard or tackle.

Players from this draft class could certainly grow into those roles, but outside of Greedy Williams and the kicker, that class has mostly questions at this point.

Even if the Browns love Dorsey, they have to insist he changes how he acquires talent. His willingness to completely ignore character has not only led to a number of terrible misses in talent acquisition, it has also led a team that rarely looked like one on the field. That also may be part in due to some of the players he opted to trade or let go.

For all of the talk about culture since Dorsey arrived, it seems like it's actually worse than when he got here. Undoubtedly, the mess of a head coaching decision led to some of this, but Dorsey has always approached this in terms of adding talent. It's never felt like someone actually building a team. And they often played like a collection of talent rather than a team.

Dorsey has tried to take shortcuts, both in Kansas City and in Cleveland that have caused his teams substantial embarrassment and proved to be setbacks in terms of team building, from Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt there to Antonio Callaway and Jermaine Whitehead in Cleveland. The Browns have to get their head coaching decision right, but they also have to be focused on actually building a team rather than just assembling talent, which has hardly been a given under Dorsey either.

The headline moves look good in a vacuum, but actually looking at how the sausage is made, how Dorsey is trying to put this team together, he's as much a reason the Browns find themselves looking rudderless as anyone else.

The Browns now head into 2020 needing to address both tackle spots, likely both safety spots, linebacker, defensive line depth, potentially tight end and wide receiver. They have fewer draft assets, currently seven picks in the 2020 draft and far less cap space to maneuver than they did in previous seasons. They have to do all of these things and somehow acquire a unified sense of purpose and a culture that's going to produce winning. And that looks like the biggest need of all and it's not clear that Dorsey is equipped to find it. So, really, should the Browns want Dorsey back?