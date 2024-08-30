3 Bold Predictions For Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore In 2024
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore enjoyed the best year of his career last season, catching 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
You would then assume that the 24-year-old is on his way to breaking out, but that may not be the case heading into 2024.
Moore appeared to be in the doghouse earlier in the offseason, and there are legitimate questions surrounding him as he prepares for his second year in Cleveland.
Here are three bold predictions for Moore with Week 1 right around the corner.
His targets dip considerably
Moore totaled 104 targets in 2023, which ranked third on the Browns behind Amari Cooper and David Njoku. Expect that number to decrease this season.
Why? Because Cleveland added Jerry Jeudy to the fray, which will move Moore from second to third on the wide receiver depth chart.
Not only that, but Cedric Tillman seems to be on the rise for the Browns, and there was even some chatter a couple of months ago that he could ultimately surpass Moore.
With Cooper, Jeudy, Tillman, Njoku and potentially rookie receiver Jamari Thrash all getting looking from Deshaun Watson, Moore's targets will get curbed significantly in 2024.
He becomes more of a deep threat
Moore has incredible speed and has been clocked running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash in the past. But based on his production on the NFL level thus far, you would never know it.
The University of Mississippi standout, who began his career with the New York Jets, has averaged just 11.7 yards per reception since entering the league in 2021. Last season in Cleveland, Moore logged only 10.8 yards per grab, a career low.
With Moore's role potentially getting marginalized with the arrival of Jeudy, expect the Browns to utilize him more as a deep threat specialist.
The 5-foot-10 burner has the speed to regularly get behind defenses, and with Watson hopefully healthy going into 2024, Moore may be able to carve out a very useful niche.
He becomes the subject of trade speculation
Moore began the offseason by making it clear he wants a new contract. That was why he held out of the initial round of organized team activities.
His statement didn't really land, as Moore will be entering 2024 on the final year of his deal.
With Tillman climbing the ranks and Thrash possibly moving on up behind him, look for Moore to become the subject of trade speculation before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
This doesn't necessarily mean that the Browns will trade Moore. It just means that Moore's role will be diminished enough for the chatter to start.
Due to Moore's contract situation, this could very well be his last year in Cleveland, especially if some of the other young Browns wide outs make their case.
There are always other teams in need of receivers midseason, and Moore could become a viable trade target for some of those clubs.