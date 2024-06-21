Key Playmaker May Be Falling Out of Favor With Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore caused a stir earlier this spring when he failed to show up for the beginning of voluntary workouts. It seemed like a rather odd decision for Moore, who certainly isn't in a position to skip any of the offseason activities.
Moore has just one year remaining on his contract, and while a definitive answer was never really given for his absence on has to assume that was the reason.
He then attempted to put speculation to rest at OTAs last month.
But apparently, Moore's choice to make a late appearance may have had an adverse effect on his standing with the team. Or maybe it's just because the Browns aren't too keen on him in general heading into 2024.
Whatever the case may be, Moore seems to be in danger of sliding down the depth chart.
Moore—who was Cleveland's No. 2 receiver behind Amari Cooper last season—had already dropped to No. 3 after the Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos in March. But could he fall all the way to fourth?
That's what Zac Jackson of The Athletic seemed to allude to in a recent piece, stating that Cooper, Jeudy and Cedric Tillman appear to be Cleveland's top three wide outs right now.
"It’s my belief that the Browns plan to open the season with Jeudy in the slot and Cooper and Cedric Tillman out wide," Jackson wrote. "Jeudy can play outside, too, and Elijah Moore will also see snaps inside and outside."
Moore caught 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his debut campaign in Cleveland last season. The Browns initially acquired the 24-year-old in a trade with the New York Jets in March 2023, sending a second-round pick to the Jets in exchange for the youngster (Cleveland also snared a third-rounder in the deal, so the price doesn't look quite as bad).
Moore definitely showed some flashes last year and had his best month of the season in December when he logged 16 catches for 222 yards and a score.
Evidently, it was not enough for the Browns to put that much confidence into the University of Mississippi product heading into 2024.