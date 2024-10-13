3 Browns Players To Watch In Week 6 vs Eagles
The Cleveland Browns may be past the point of trying to make a playoff run, but it would still be nice to get a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 to salvage some respect.
Unless, of course, you would prefer the Browns to tank for a draft pick, which is a story for another day.
That being said, here are three Cleveland players to watch as the team gets set to battle the Eagles on Sunday.
Jack Conklin, OT
Jack Conklin is set to make his first appearance of the season after missing the first five games while recovering from a knee injury.
The Browns' offensive line has been brutal thus far in 2024, so Conklin's presence—assuming he starts at right tackle—should go a long way in shoring things up.
Of course, Conklin hasn't played since Week 1 last season, so he may be a little rusty, but it will still be nice to have him back.
Cleveland has allowed an NFL-worst 26 sacks this year. Perhaps getting Conklin back in the trenches will help alleviate that massive problem.
Isaiah McGuire, DE
With Alex Wright now out for the season, more onus has been placed on the shoulders of Isaiah McGuire to step up along the Browns' defensive front.
The 23-year-old saw an uptick in playing time last week, being on the field for a season-high 32 snaps. He has also logged six tackles and a tackle for loss over Cleveland's last two games.
A former fourth-round pick out of Missouri, McGuire was considered by some to be a sleeper candidate for a breakout campaign heading into 2024. Now that Wright is sidelined, he has an even bigger opportunity to do just that.
Jerry Jeudy, WR
The Eagles have not been very good defensively this season, and they rank just 24th against the pass. That means Jerry Jeudy may finally have a breakthrough game.
Jeudy has been solid in his first season with the Browns, totaling 19 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown as the team's No. 2 receiver. However, he has yet to really have a notable performance.
Of course, that certainly has a lot to do with the subpar play from quarterback Deshaun Watson, which could then largely be traced back to Cleveland's hideous offensive line. But with Conklin back in the fold, Watson may have more time to throw, which could result in some big plays for Jeudy.
Jeudy has averaged a solid 14.2 yards per catch for his career, so he definitely has the ability to break a game open with his athleticism. We'll see if he can take advantage of Philadelphia's rather vulnerable secondary.