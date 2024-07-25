3 Under The Radar Training Camp Storylines For Cleveland Browns
We know the major topics for the Cleveland Browns at the start of training camp. Deshaun Watson's path to redemption, Nick Chubb's status, Amari Cooper getting a restructured deal...you know, the basics.
But what current storylines are going relatively unnoticed for the Browns?
Here are three under-the-radar storylines to monitor in Browns training camp.
The tackle position
The Browns' two starting tackles from last season—Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills—have both begun training camp on the physically unable to perform list as they recover from knee surgeries.
Even Dawand Jones, who is perfectly fine to participate in camp, underwent knee surgery himself last December, so Cleveland's three best tackles are all coming off of major injuries.
What was previously seen as a very deep position for the Browns suddenly has some major question marks, especially considering that Conklin has been ravaged by injuries for the better part of the last three seasons (he went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last year).
To be clear, both Conklin and Wills are expected to be ready for the season opener (particularly Wills), but there is no doubt that their health is a source of concern heading into 2024.
Jones fortunately displayed terrific talent in replacing Conklin in 2023. He was so impressive, as a matter of fact, that there has already been chatter about Conklin potentially coming off the bench this year. But if Conklin and Wills are both dealing with injuries like last season, Cleveland may have to dig further into its depth chart.
What's going on with Elijah Moore?
Last year, Elijah Moore was the Browns' No. 2 receiver behind Cooper. In 2024, he may not even be the No. 3.
We don't really know what happened to result in Moore being thrown into the doghouse, but apparently, he is in danger of losing his job to Cedric Tillman.
Moore was pushed to the No. 3 receiver by default after the Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason, but Tillman was apparently gaining on Moore in offseason workouts. Moore probably didn't help the situation by not showing up for the early stages of mandatory minicamp.
You would figure that Cleveland's best aerial attack would feature a triumvirate of Cooper, Jeudy and Moore. After all, Moore was decent in 2023, catching 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns. But perhaps Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns' coaching staff feel differently.
Moore may seriously be fighting for his job over the next month, especially if Tillman continues to impress Cleveland.
The defensive line rotation
We know that Myles Garrett is the best defender on the Browns (and possibly the entire NFL), and Za'Darius Smith will be on the edge with him.
But the rest of Cleveland's defensive line rotation seems to be up for grabs.
Alex Wright probably has a guaranteed spot as a regular after a solid showing in 2023. Ogbo Okoronkwo will definitely be getting some playing time, too.
But then the Browns have a glut that features Isaiah McGuire, Dalvin Tomlinson (who is on the PUP list), Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, free-agent addition Quinton Johnson and rookie Mike Hall Jr.
Every single one of those guys is worthy of playing time, so Stefanski and Co. are going to have a heck of a time sorting out the rotation.
It has even been suggested that the Browns could trade Hurst in order to open up playing time for their younger defensive linemen.
Of course, this is a pretty cushy problem to have. Too much talent is never a bad thing. But these guys are all professional athletes, and they all have egos. Stefanski will have to approach things carefully and ensure that he is genuinely making the best decisions for the team while also taking into account the delicacy of the situation.
There may not be enough consistent playing time to go around for the plethora of serviceable options the Browns boast along their defensive front.