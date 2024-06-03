4 Burning Browns Questions Including: How Would Hunter Renfrow Fit With Browns?
Deshaun Watson threw in front of the media for the first time last week and Browns fans collectively spent the next several days over analyzing each and everything throw he made on social media.
Just two more weeks remain in the team's offseason program before everyone breaks for summer. The time to really dissect Watson's tape will come during training camp and the preseason in August. In the meantime though, some important questions loom large for Cleveland ahead of the dog days of summer.
Here are this week's 4 Burning Browns Questions:
Deshaun Watson threw in front of the media for the first time since sustaining the glenoid fracture, what are the next steps in his rehab?
In April, Watson talked about taking a conservative approach to his return to the field this spring. At this current juncture he's throwing every other day, which is expected to remain the same for the final round of OTAs this week. Then comes veteran minicamp, and we'll see if Watson is any more involved in practice, specifically with 11-on-11 drills, which he has only watched throughout OTAs to this point.
Both the team and Watson's doctors have been very adamant about sticking to the methodical plan they have laid out for him and not rushing things. The spring was always meant to be a slow ramp up, with a focus on really taking the training wheels off during training camp. Don't expect much more from Watson over these next two weeks. But expect Watson to be more deliberate with his work come August when the team returns to Berea from the Greenbrier.
There's been some speculation that the Browns may express interest in Clemson product Hunter Renfrow. How would he fit in the Browns offense?
This is an interesting rumor that has popped up over the last week and for what it's worth there is no indication that the team is actively pursuing Renfrow right now. Maybe that changes by the time training camp rolls around and the team wants to add another body to the wide receiver room. For now though, all is quiet on the Hunter Renfrow front.
Now, in terms of the fit it's an interesting one. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talked last week about how he utilized slot specialist Cole Beasley in the Bills offense during his time in Buffalo. Renfrow fits that mold to a tee. There's also the fact that he and Watson were college teammates so it would be another move toward building an offense to his liking.
Consider me intrigued by the idea of Renfrow for at least a training camp test run. He also hasn't been quite the same player over the last two years and seemed to lose favor in the Raiders offense, but hey, system and fit matter. Dorsey's offense could provide that.
Bubba Ventrone mentioned that some bigger names could end up returning kicks with the new kickoff rule. Who on the Browns roster might that include?
I know these comments had people thinking through all sorts of fantasy scenarios for what Browns stars will be back returning kicks this year. I know Ventrone gave credence to the idea that Kevin Stefanski gave his blessing to try just about anyone back there, but I think there's a "within reason" caveat to that.
First of all, the team brought in Nyheim Hines for a reason, and Hines talked about why he thinks he has an advantage as a running back returning kicks under the new rule. Ventrone agreed with that, and I'd still anticipate Hines handling a lot of those duties this season. I don't necessarily think the team will risk extra hits for veteran wideout Amari Cooper by putting him back there. But could you see Jerry Jeudy? Sure, I think so. Elijah Moore too. Oh and rookie WR Jamari Thrash is likely to see some reps too.
What do recent contract extensions for wideouts like Nico Collins, Jaylen Waddle and Justin Jefferson mean for a potential Amari Cooper extension?
It's a good question, cause that is one of the few remaining roster questions that Andrew Berry and company haven't really addressed yet. What's interesting is the Browns worked quickly to extend Jeudy after acquiring him via trade to get out in front of a ballooning wide receiver market. Cooper is obviously a little harder because he's a No. 1 wideout and will turn 30 in two weeks.
Cooper will obviously command more than Collins and Waddle, who are making $28 and $24 million on average per year respectively. Jefferson's deal comes in at a $35 million AAV and includes $110 million guaranteed. Cooper probably wants to be somewhere in between that range of numbers. The The Browns have been willing to pay their own in the past, so it feels like a deal will get done eventually but it's not as cut and dry as those three given Cooper's age.