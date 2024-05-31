Notable Browns Skill Players Could Be Returning Kickoffs In 2024
There's a consensus across the league that the NFL's newly implemented kickoff rule is going to make a once boring must-see TV.
The re-imagined play now more closely resembles an offensive play, with a neutral zone of sorts, double-team blocks and designed lanes for returners to run through. As for who will handle those returner responsibilities, well, that remains one of the more enticing storylines surrounding the change.
Rumors of the Steelers potentially using backup QB Justin Fields as a kick returner have popped up during the offseason. It's unclear if that's actually part of Pittsburgh plan for the play, but as Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone suggested this week, everyone should be ready to see notable names around the league being used as kick returners.
"I think across the league you’re going to see more high-profile players back there," Ventrone said on Thursday. "I think just guys that are good with the ball in their hands because there are elements of this play that play like a kickoff play, there’s like a true kickoff kick return play. There’s elements of the play that could look like more of a punt return, and I think you’re going to see a variety of schemes in that sense. I think you’re going to see some schemes that you’re going to try to get on guys quicker, and it’s going to look more like a punt return ... you’re going to see a variety of things, and you’re going to see a lot of different body types back there.”
The new kickoff is essentially a ball of clay for coaches across the league. Ventrone and his coordinator contemporaries are all racing to be the mastermind behind the most successful version of executing the play. To accomplish that, as Ventrone has eluded to on multiple occasions, Cleveland is trying an assortment of players in the returner roles.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has essentially given Ventrone a "green light" to tryout just about any of the Browns skill position players.
"We’ve repped pretty much all of our skill players back there, receivers, even some of the tight ends," said Ventrone. "We’ve repped a good bit of the running backs. Everyone has really gotten more ball-handling than we’ve had in the past. And I think on the flip side of it, on the coverage aspect of it, you are going to see more defensive players, and I think that you’re going to see some bigger body types on that unit.”
One of the players expected to play a key role in the return game this season is veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who signed with Cleveland this offseason as a free agent after two seasons in Buffalo. Hines is in the midst of rehabbing from a torn ACL sustained in a jet ski accident last summer. While he's recovering, he's been studying up on the new version of the kickoff, absorbing lots of XFL tape, which helped birth the new play.
Hines believes his background as a running back gives him an advantage as a returner in this new iteration of the play. Something Ventrone believes has some merit.
"I think [that's accurate]," Ventrone said. "Obviously, it’s great to have a guy back there that has good vision and obviously a good run skill set. He has both of those. He’s an explosive player that’s had a lot of production in his past. I know he had multiple punt returns from me and he had multiple kick returns when he was in Buffalo. And I think all that will translate into the new play. I really do.”
Hines may be the top option to serve as a kick returner once he's ready to go, but he's certainly not the only one. Browns fans may be seeing even some of the more notable skill position players returning kicks this fall.
