Adding Hunter Renfrow Does Not Make Sense For The Browns
For fans, the offseason is a time where it is easy to dream of big name additions to your favorite team's roster. Whether those dreams are outlandish trades or free agent signings, they do create some buzz on social media. Sometimes it turns into something more and the move happens, but more often than not, negotiations fall flat or they never happened in the first place.
In Cleveland Browns circles, free agent wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is a name generating plenty of buzz. Renfrow was one of Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson's favorite targets in college. While at Clemson, the Tigers won a National Championship in the 2016-17 season thanks to a last second touchdown pass from Watson to Renfrow. That iconic play sealed the 35-31 victory over Alabama. Renfrow did go on to win one more National Title with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.
Renfrow has never been a physically imposing receiver at just 5'10" and 185 pounds. The biggest key for his success at Clemson and in the NFL with the Raiders is his route running ability. Renfrow has a true knack for getting open. He is deceptively quick and shifty, attacks defensive backs before quickly making a cut and naturally finds space. His reliable hands then result in him making the catch when the pass comes his way.
Since entering the league in 2019, Renfrow has 269 receptions for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Raiders. The bulk of that comes from his first three season in the league. In the Raiders last season in Oakland, Renfrow posted 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. When the organization made the move to Las Vegas, his numbers continued to improve.
Renfrow hauled in 56 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. By far and away his best year was in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. That was a massive season for Renfrow and one that fans seem to cling to in recent history.
There are numerous reasons why the Browns should not entertain the idea of signing Renfrow to the roster. The first should be the significant decline in his production.
Following an exceptional season in 2021, Renfrow's ensuing season was nothing short of disappointing. Due to a concussion in Week Two and then a grade two abdominal muscle strain which placed him on injured reserve towards the end of the year, Renfrow was unavailable for seven games that season. In the ten he took the field, he caught 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns.
Last season was an opportunity for Renfrow to bounce back. Although he remained healthy and participated in all 17 games, his usage declined even more. Renfrow was only targeted 37 times, catching 25 of those targets for 255 yards. He also had no touchdowns.
Renfrow is in need of some sort of spark to revive his NFL career and he needs to find a place where there aren't too many mouths to feed already. In Cleveland, the wide receiver room is full and there are numerous players who need the football. Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy are the headliners of the Browns wide receiver group headed into the 2024 season. If Cleveland were to add Renfrow to the mix, he would not only be behind them in the pecking order, but also battling for reps running out of the slot with Elijah Moore and David Bell. Moore is just 24-years-old compared to an age of 28 for Renfrow. In addition to the youth and promise of Moore, 23-year-old Bell is still on his rookie deal which saves the Browns money. I don't foresee either getting the axe for Renfrow this season.
To round out the wide receiver room, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash are both recent draft picks, meaning GM Andrew Berry and company will likely want to give them some time continuing to develop with this team. Keeping seven receivers on the 53-man roster instead of the expected six likely means someone on the offensive line or defense has to go. It realistically does not make much sense.
Renfrow has the talent to succeed and find some perhaps moderate success in the NFL. For him, teams like the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys would make sense because both are lacking a shifty slot receiver on the roster. Even the New Orleans Saints could be an option as they could honestly use another weapon for Derek Carr to target. That connection could likely be quickly re-established from thier Raiders days.
For those wanting the Renfrow and Watson reunion in Cleveland, perhaps it could happen. There is always a chance, even if small. If we take an honest look at the current roster construction though, it appears highly unlikely and does not make feasible sense. There could be plenty of changes in the wide receiver room prior to the 2025 season. However, we are probably a year away from any of that. The 2024 wide receiver room feels set and big splashes could cause more harm than good.