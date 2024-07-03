Are These Odds Good Enough To Get You To Bet Nick Chubb for CPOY?
There is one non-quarterback in the Comeback Player of the Year top five and that player is Nick Chubb. He is slotted in the fifth spot with +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award.
This isn't an endorsement to bet the running back who is coming back from one of the most gruesome injuries you'll ever see on a football field, but it is a reminder of what is to come for number 24.
Nick Chubb has been a staple of the Cleveland franchise since he was drafted here in 2018. From his first carry, he has been a game-changer and a huge reason why the Browns are no longer the laughingstock of football.
It would take a herculean year for Chubb to win the award as he would have to outperform Aaron Rodgers (+125 on DraftKings Sportsbook), Joe Burrow (+250 on DraftKings Sportsbook) and even his own teammate Deshaun Watson (+2200 on DraftKings Sportsbook). No one really knows what to expect from Chubb after that Week Two injury in Pittsburgh but videos from his training camp have begun to surface and he is starting to show signs of his old self.
The Browns made a commitment this offseason to really beef up their running back room that includes Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong. They added D'Onta Foreman to replace Kareem Hunt and will approach the start of 2024 with a running back by committee approach.
In my opinion, even when Nick Chubb makes his return he will be splitting the carries with the rest of this running back room. It will be very hard for Chubb to return to his former self but who am I to doubt Batman? He has proven to us that nothing stands in his way so why would he let this injury start a new trend?
If he comes out and looks like the Nick Chubb that we have grown to know and love only then will that +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook ticket have a chance to cash.
