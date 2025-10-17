Blockbuster mock trade sends Myles Garrett away from the Browns
Just months ago, Myles Garrett wanted out of the orange and brown.
The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft of the Cleveland Browns requested a trade amid a barrage of media interviews and statements this past February. He stated he was on the "ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl" and that his goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton but, "compete for and win a Super Bowl."
Well unfortunately, Garrett doesn't look like he will be competing for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season as the Browns sit 1-5 on the campaign.
And with a rookie quarterback at the helm of the offense, it may take more than just one or two seasons to become competitive again.
Garrett isn't young anymore, but he isn't old. He still has a lot of elite play to put out on the field, but the nearly 30-year-old's clock is ticking. If he wants to compete for a Super Bowl at a high-level, a change in scenary may be for the best.
It also may set Cleveland up for an exciting future moving forward.
Where is the best fit?
When looking for where Garrett should be sent, not only does the trade have to be one that he would accept, due to his no trade clause, but also one that can bring in the biggest bang-for-buck for the Browns.
Enter the Dallas Cowboys.
Just before the start of the season, the Cowboys traded franchise cornerstone, Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round draft picks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The trade came after Parsons and Dallas couldn't agree on a contract extension due to communication misunderstandings and an unwillingness to meet in the middle.
However, this isn't the case for Garrett. After his disagreements with Cleveland, he was signed to a four-year, $160 million deal. That means the Cowboys wouldn't have to worry about his long-term investment in the team or having to negotiate a contract extension with him.
Dallas would have to be willing to give up roughly three first-round picks in order to get the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. They have two this season, so parting ways with one isn't going to be a big hit and bringing in a game-changing player like Garrett would make it worthwhile to trade away future first's as well.
Another piece the Browns would likely want in return would be a placeholder on the defensive line through the rest of the season. In return, the Browns would probably want one or two year expiring deals, making edge rusher James Houston or even defensive tackle Solomon Thomas good fits.
They'd help to fill the void Garrett would lose, while turning the page to major draft picks and beefing up the youth on the roster.
Cleveland's agenda doesn't fit with Garrett right now. Trading him for three first round picks and entering an official rebuild makes sense for the Browns who's future looks so bleak right now.
Garrett's no-trade clause
The six-time Pro Bowler has started off the season hot.
Through six games, he has recorded 23 total tackles, eight for a loss and four sacks. He also has eight quarterback hits.
He's playing at an elite level and showcasing just how good of a player he is, week-in and week-out, but the Browns aren't winning games. If he truly wants to win a Super Bowl in his career, leaving Cleveland may be his best option.
However, but to head to Dallas he would have to be willing to waive his no-trade clause.
So, would he?
Dallas is currently sporting a record of 2-3-1 on the season, with their lone tie coming against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys' record doesn't display just how good they have been.
The offense is on fire to start the season led by Dak Prescott and he's on pace to be in the picture for MVP this season. The only negative is the team's defense, which is giving up an average of 30.6 points per game, one of the leagues worst marks.
With a good offense, Garrett would just have to focus on making the defense his own and helping lead this team to the playoffs where they could make some real damage. A fresh, new scene for Garrett also might rejuvinate his energy.
If Cleveland keeps struggling, Garrett might very well submit his second trade request of 2025.