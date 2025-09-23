Cleveland Browns need Myles Garrett to continue dominance
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ranks second in the league in sacks through the first three weeks.
Garrett's four sacks are just 0.5 behind league leader Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained how dynamic Garrett can be on the defensive line.
"Every team goes into playing us and says we have to have a plan for number 95 and like we talked about, it can be sliding to him all the time," Stefanski said.
"It could be making sure there’s a tight end over there or running back. That you know is their prerogative, what they want to do. I guess the point is he plays through all that and we use him in a variety of ways and then it does, the impact that it has on the other players. It’s why he’s the defensive player of the year, just for perpetuity, in my opinion.”
Garrett causing problems for Browns opponents
The defensive line, Garrett included, did an outstanding job in the team's 13-10 win against the Packers in Week 3. The defensive line got five sacks on Packers quarterback Jordan Love, with Garrett contributing 0.5 sack to that total.
While Garrett has been strong, the entire defensive line has made contributions that has helped the Browns in the early part of the season.
"We feel like everybody can win. As you know, Myles Garrett gets a lot of attention. So, there are opportunities for other guys to win when they do want to slide to him or bring a tight end to them or bring a running back to them. Myles (Garrett) can still win in those situations, as we’ve seen, but it does free other guys up to have that one-on-one matchup or, you know, run a game with another player and win. So, they all play together, but having a deep group there allows us also to stay fresh throughout those games," Stefanski said.
The more attention Garrett draws from opposing offensive lines, the easier it will be for his teammates to get after the quarterback. The play from the defensive line is why the Browns were able to win in Week 3 and that should be their bread and butter throughout the season.
If Garrett and his fellow Browns pass rushers can continue to deliver, there should be more wins in Cleveland's future.
The Browns are back in action in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.