Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett sounds off after tough loss to Ravens
Myles Garrett expected the Cleveland Browns to put up a fight against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend.
But when all was said and done, a 41-17 score sat on the jumbotron at M&T Bank Stadium.
"I mean, this s*** is embarrassing," Garrett said in his postgame interview. "We've got to be better on defense, we've got to be better as a team."
The Browns struggled throughout the entirety of Sunday's matchup against the divisional rival, tallying just three points at halftime. By the end of the game, the team was unable to add much more than seven points each in the third and fourth quarters.
In comparison, the Ravens were on fire.
While the Browns defense was able to hold running back Derrick Henry to just 23 yards on 11 attempts, the Ravens sought to get help offensively elsewhere.
Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, they pounded it down the defense's throats from start to finish. He finished the game with 225 yards through the air and four touchdowns, while also contributing 13 yards on the ground.
"They slowly chipped away. We did a solid job holding it to three when we could," Garrett said. "And then eventually the dam broke and then they just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game."
The Browns were unable to get any help from their offense. Quarterback Joe Flacco tossed for 199 yards and a touchdown, but turned the ball over once through the air. He was also sacked twice and posted a passer rating of 65.0.
So far in 2025, the Browns offense has turned the ball over four times and put up just four touchdowns, one of which came from the arm of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
"We would love for [our offense] to put up six or seven every time they touch the ball. Realistically, that's just not going to be the case," he said. "That's not going to happen on any team. So we got to make up for that whenever we can. We got to take the ball away, which we didn't do."
In Week One, the defense held the Cincinatti Bengals offense to just 17 points and locked down quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals put up an abysmal 141 yards of total offense, with Garrett himself being a contributing factor to that number.
He sacked Burrow twice and combined for five total tackles on the day. Against Jackson, he put up similar numbers with 1.5 sacks and again, five combined tackles. He also tallied five quarterback hits across the two matchups.
Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million deal with Cleveland this past offseason, emphasizing the importance of winning games. The 29-year-old may not have much longer to be in his prime, with the desire of raising the Lombardi Trophy a focal point before it gets too late.
The Browns will square off against the 2-0 Green Bay Packers this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.
Deep in hostile territory, the backfield won't be easy for Garrett to get into, but with the desire to win growing stronger, it may push the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year to be even better.