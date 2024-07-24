Browns' Andrew Berry Formula: Perform at a High Level and Get Paid
The Browns and wide receiver Amari Cooper came to terms on Tuesday to a deal that gives Cooper a $5M raise in the form of incentives and guaranteed the full amount of his schedules $20M deal. If Cooper earns the full $25M, he will be the sixth highest-paid receiver in the NFL following Davante Adams, who has a $25.3M cap hit next year.
Juggling the salary cap in the NFL is a fickle dance. It is a constant balance between finding the right dollar amount that is fair for the player now and protects the team against a drop-off due to injury or age. Negotiating against your stars is a tough proposition, but the negotiations have to take place.
On Cooper's side, it's pretty simple. He has been at his best in Cleveland, and as he increases in age, he wants to be paid like one of the league's best. For Cleveland, it would have been a mistake to mess this up. Cooper is not only the No. 1 receiver, but a player that the entire organization rallies around.
The two sides found a middle ground and Cooper will be back in Cleveland for the 2024 season. He also joins the list of guys who have been rewarded by Berry on the merit of their resume.
Here is the list of players who have received contract extensions under general manager Andrew Berry:
1. Defensive End: Myles Garrett
2. Guard: Joel Bitonio
3. Tight End: David Njoku
4. Guard: Wyatt Teller
5. Cornerback: Denzel Ward
6. Wide Receiver: Jerry Jeudy
7. Safety: Grant Delpit
Outside of Jeudy, this list is very consistent with guys who have performed at the highest level in Cleveland and have gotten rewarded with a huge contract extension.
Career longevity in Cleveland has been hard to come by in the past decade. The organization has been so historically bad that no players wanted to stay, and the few draft picks that the Browns hit on would leave at their first chance.
Not anymore. Berry and Kevin Stefanski have changed the culture in Cleveland, and the players that are listed above have changed the perception of what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. Now, only the top guys show up and only the best stay.
The Andrew Berry formula to be a Cleveland Brown is simple: perform at a high level and get paid for it. That's the equation.