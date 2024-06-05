Browns' Nick Chubb Is The Best At Gashing Defenses With Big Runs Since 2021
We are out of superlatives that properly describe Nick Chubb. His skillset and what he means to the Cleveland Browns organization is extraordinary. When he experienced his gruesome knee injury in Week Two of the 2023 NFL season, it felt like the Browns' season was over and that Nick Chubb's career was severely altered.
While the Browns were able to somehow find their proper level and put together a playoff season, Chubb is still working his way back to playing shape for the upcoming season. Although he missed over 90 percent of the entire 2023 season, Nick Chubb still stands alone atop one running back stat category.
Of all running backs in the NFL since 2021, Nick Chubb's 26 rushes for 20 or more yards is best in the entire league.
It's more than Christian McCaffery, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and every other back in the entire league, even after missing 15.5 games last year.
Chubb has been the one constant on a Browns roster that has experienced immense amounts of turnover and has felt like a reality TV show at times. Since Chubb's rookie season in 2018, he has been all business all the time. When he was splitting carries with Carlos Hyde, to making the playoffs in 2020, to the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in 2021, to the quaterback situation the last three years, the one constant has been Nick Chubb.
No one knows what the new version of Nick Chubb is going to look like, but what can be counted on is that when he is ready, he is going to be the hardest-working guy on this Browns roster. Maybe the 20-plus yard runs will be few and far between in the future, but what won't change is Chubb's importance as a member of the Cleveland Browns.