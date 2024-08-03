Browns Receiver Elijah Moore Reveals Secret To Cleveland's Success
Elijah Moore's first season in Cleveland was one filled with so many ups and downs. The team rode a pretty aggressive roller coaster all season that led to Moore catching passes from four different quarterbacks and making it really challenging for him to find his footing in Cleveland.
Now heading into his fourth season in the NFL and the second in Cleveland, Moore knows what it takes to build on Cleveland's past success. On Thursday, he joined Cleveland Browns Daily and explained all of the reasons why he loves being in Cleveland so much. One of the main ones is the "Cleveland Culture" which he explained as toughness and the mindset to never give up.
For so long being a Cleveland Brown carried a stench to it. We have all heard the jokes and the sayings, "Factory of Sadness", "Mistake on the Lake", or the "Cleveland Clowns". It was rarely a positive to be a member of the Browns, but now that is all gone.
There are many reasons for the flip in the franchises culture and there is not one person responsible for this. Regardless of who helped change the culture, what's true is that Cleveland is becoming a destination that players want to come to.
Current players speak so highly of the ownership, the coaching staff, the teammates and the overall culture. The proof is the 2023 season. The only explanation for how Cleveland was able to win 11 games and make the playoffs is culture. The "Cleveland Culture" is alive, well and ready to drive the Browns back to the playoffs in 2024.