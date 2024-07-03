Can David Njoku Continue To Rise After His Career Year In 2023?
It has taken a few years for David Njoku to hit his stride in Cleveland. Much was made about his 2020 trade request when Cleveland was in a state of flux and there was uncertainty everywhere.
For Njoku, it felt that it was time for a fresh start somewhere new. He had experienced one of the worst NFL seasons ever in 2017 and truthfully gave it his best shot to turn the Browns around. With the new coaching staff coming in, Njoku was on his way out.
Or so he thought.
The Browns stayed put on the then 23-year-old as he and Kevin Stefanski worked out their differences. The Chief soon began to thrive. Since then, it has been a steady incline for Njoku who is on the path to being one of the great tight ends in the league. After a rough 2020, he responded with two solid years in 2021 and 2022 before exploding in 2023.
Njoku finished with career highs in every single category. Much was thanks to the connection that he and Joe Flacco created but his elite play was evident all year. He finished the year with 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. More importantly, he established himself as a leader to this franchise and to this fanbase.
Now, what must Njoku do to keep on his ascent?
A lot of Njoku's success starts with consistent quarterback play, something that he hasn't had since the 2020 season. If the Browns get that from Deshaun Watson, there is no ceiling for this team. For Njoku to thrive in this new system, there must be an emphasis on taking advantage of his limited opportunities.
Ken Dorsey's passing game is very wide receiver-heavy. There will be an emphasis on stretching the field with the receivers and the lion's share of targets will go to them. That just further stresses the point that when 85 has his number called, he must take advantage.
If he does, the Browns will be a really hard team to beat.