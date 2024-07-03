Browns Digest

Can David Njoku Continue To Rise After His Career Year In 2023?

Can Browns' tight end David Njoku back up his career year in 2023 with one that is even better?

Anthony Moeglin

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It has taken a few years for David Njoku to hit his stride in Cleveland. Much was made about his 2020 trade request when Cleveland was in a state of flux and there was uncertainty everywhere.

For Njoku, it felt that it was time for a fresh start somewhere new. He had experienced one of the worst NFL seasons ever in 2017 and truthfully gave it his best shot to turn the Browns around. With the new coaching staff coming in, Njoku was on his way out.

Or so he thought.

Browns tight end David Njoku runs after a catch during minicamp, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Berea.
Browns tight end David Njoku runs after a catch during minicamp, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Browns stayed put on the then 23-year-old as he and Kevin Stefanski worked out their differences. The Chief soon began to thrive. Since then, it has been a steady incline for Njoku who is on the path to being one of the great tight ends in the league. After a rough 2020, he responded with two solid years in 2021 and 2022 before exploding in 2023.

Njoku finished with career highs in every single category. Much was thanks to the connection that he and Joe Flacco created but his elite play was evident all year. He finished the year with 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. More importantly, he established himself as a leader to this franchise and to this fanbase.

Now, what must Njoku do to keep on his ascent?

A lot of Njoku's success starts with consistent quarterback play, something that he hasn't had since the 2020 season. If the Browns get that from Deshaun Watson, there is no ceiling for this team. For Njoku to thrive in this new system, there must be an emphasis on taking advantage of his limited opportunities.

Ken Dorsey's passing game is very wide receiver-heavy. There will be an emphasis on stretching the field with the receivers and the lion's share of targets will go to them. That just further stresses the point that when 85 has his number called, he must take advantage.

If he does, the Browns will be a really hard team to beat.

Published
Anthony Moeglin

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

Home/Browns Opinion