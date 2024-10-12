Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Preview and Prediction
The Cleveland Browns head to the City of Brotherly Love in Week 6, looking to save a season that appears on life support due to an embarrassing 1-4 record. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was adamant this week that he wasn't making a change at quarterback despite Deshaun Watson's continued inconsistencies at the position.
In fairness, the problems with the league's worst offense in terms of total yards (and a number of other categories) aren't solely at the quarterback position. The Browns have a lot to fix on that side of the ball, which is perhaps the reason things feel so bleak at the moment.
Meanwhile, the Eagles have their fair share of issues, chief among them a rift that reportedly exists between star quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni. Still, fresh off a bye week, Philadelphia is well rested and comes equipped with a solid defensive line that is likely to cause some problems for a tattered and struggling Browns o-line.
There's also the problem of the wealth of skill position players Philly possesses, from running back Saquon Barkley, to tight end Dallas Goedert and Heisman winning wideout DaVonta Smith. WR A.J. Brown is also due back after missing several games due to a hamstring injury.
Vegas considers the Browns heavy underdogs for this one. Will anyone bet against Vegas?
Anthony Moeglin: Eagles 24, Browns 17
Predicting the Browns to win hasn’t worked to this point so we are switching it up this week. Sunday is a battle of two franchises that are on a downward spiral and are desperate for a win. I don’t see a world where the Browns get a win in Philadelphia on Sunday. They are playing bad football, they are very injured and, conversely, the Eagles have finally gotten healthy thanks to a week off.
The Browns are a broken football team with no positive outlook. It’s bleak in Cleveland and they will come home for a game against the Bengals with a 1-5 record, undeniably as one of the worst teams in football.
Cole McDaniel: Eagles 23, Browns 10
Football is a team sport and the Browns are lacking a team identity this season. On paper this should be a good football team due to all of the talented individuals that make up the roster, yet nothing is going right for Cleveland.
It's a shame that Cleveland has a strong roster but has still managed to be a bad football team.
When it comes to this game against the Philadelphia Eagles, I find it hard to believe that the Browns actually have a chance to win. The Eagles should be able to put up at least 20 points at home which means that the Browns will lose. This seems like an easy conclusion considering Cleveland cannot even score 20 points in a game this year.
The Eagles improve to 3-2 and the Browns are on the fast track to a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following a 1-5 start to the year.
Dylan Feltovich: Eagles 28, Browns 10
This season could not have gone worse for the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns’ offense has failed to score over 18 points in a game this season and have yet to find a true identity. With all the pressure being on the defense, it’s hard to find success when the offense does not give defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit enough time on the bench.
Philadelphia is coming off a bye week that allowed for star wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to heal before the team’s matchup against Cleveland. With a reloaded offense and a struggling Browns team, this game has the makings for a huge Eagles victory.
Spencer German: Eagles 27, Browns 20
Even though I do believe the Eagles are a flawed team, I just can't trust the Browns enough to consciously pick them at this point. They need to prove it to me first. What will make this game challenging for Cleveland is that yet again they go up against a really strong defensive line. Jordan David and Jalen Carter are two physical interior defensive lineman that will give a struggling Browns o-line fits.
Philly is also coming off of a bye week, and Nick Sirianni's team is 3-0 after being idle for a week. The Eagles certainly have some problems but the Browns problems are bigger right now. So much so that if they continue, the pressure to bench Watson may become too insurmountable to ignore for Stefanski and company. I'll throw them a bone, they score 20 points for the first time and cover the 9.5-point spread. That's as far as I'm willing to go though.