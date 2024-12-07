Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Preview and Prediction
It's the worst kept secret after this week, that the Cleveland Browns haven't swept the Pittsburgh Steelers in a season since 1988. It's also been over 20 years since the team won a regular season game in what they now call Acrisure Stadium.
The 3-9 Browns aren't just fighting against their own warts on Sunday, they'll be battling their frustrating history as well, even if there's not a single player on the roster who was alive for the last season sweep of the Steelers.
After missing the matchup two weeks ago, Pittsburgh pass rusher Alex Highsmith is slated to return for the rematch, which should make protecting the quarterback just a little more challenging for the Browns o-line. Meanwhile, Cleveland will go to battle for a second-consecutive week without young wideout Cedric Tillman, who suffered a concussion against the Steelers two weeks ago.
That didn't seem to hinder quarterback Jameis Winston from still putting up massive numbers against the Broncos on Monday Night Football this past week. The 30-year-old QB set the Browns franchise record for passing-yards in a game with 497 and four touchdowns. He also threw two pick-sixes though, something he'll have to avoid against a Steelers defense that is second in the NFL in turnover margin.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson continues to prove he can lead Pittsburgh's offense to victory in a number of different ways. The weather is not expected to be a factor like it was in the first meeting between these two so Myles Garrett and company will have to generate pressure and limit Wilson's ability to air it out downfield.
Meanwhile, the aftermath of a skirmish between Steelers top wideout George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome at the end of their first meeting spilled over to this week. The two parties exchanged barbs on Friday, with Pickens saying he "didn't know who Newsome was." Newsome downplayed the comments and vowed to not let it translate to the game. Between these two rivals, you just never know though.
Will the Browns pull off a feat 36 years in the making and sweep the Steelers?
Anthony Moeglin: Browns 24, Steelers 20
Cleveland gets it done in Pittsburgh for the first time in over 20 years. I believe that this Pittsburgh team is not as dominant as people are making them out to be. Russell Wilson went off last week against one of the worst defenses in football so they are going to have some confidence.
However, I think Cleveland’s offense is hot right now and as long as Jameis doesn’t turn the football over too much, Cleveland is going to be in it.
Browns trail 20-17 and Jameis leads a two minute drive capped off by a David Njoku game winner!
Cole McDaniel: Steelers 21, Browns 17
The Cleveland Browns outplaying the Pittsburgh Steelers in the snow in Cleveland just a few weeks back may be the biggest highlight for this team in 2024. Despite seeming to matchup well against their division rival, the Browns will likely fall short this time.
Cleveland has managed to find consistent success in recent times at home versus Pittsburgh, yet they have not won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. In edition to this staggering trend, the Browns have not swept the season series with the Steelers in 36 years.
Although Cleveland may be able to make this a defensive battle and keep this close, the trend will continue.
Dylan Feltovich: Steelers 24, Browns 17
The Cleveland Browns managed to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 12. However, this week's contest will be a different scenario for the Browns defense.
Pittsburgh is coming off a huge 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns, while Najee Harris averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Quarterback Jameis Winston must preform at a high level to take down a tough Steelers' team.
Spencer German: Browns 27, Steelers 20
This is probably against my better judgement, but hey, why not live a little. I have very few reasons the believe the Browns will actually pull off this upset for a second time, let alone in Pittsburgh, which has been a house of horrors for Cleveland. But maybe Winston keeps it roling from his nearly 500-yard performance in Denver, and God answers his prayers to be delivered from pick-sixes. Crazier things have happened I suppose.
The real reason I feel like I need to pick the Browns though is this very public beef with George Pickens. It played out in the media on Friday, particularly between Pickens and Newsome. Ironically, Pickens popped up on the Steelers injury report with a hamstring issue and is questionable. It would be too laughable if he talked trash and then doesn't even play. Either way, provoking a team with nothing to lose is risky business. I'll put some faith in Cleveland showing up a little extra motivated Sunday and pulling off the improbably feat of sweeping Pittsburgh for the first time in nearly 40 years.