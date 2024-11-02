Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Preview and Prediction
The stage is set for the Cleveland Browns to potentially turn their season around with back-to-back wins over the Ravens and Chargers. Sweeping the Harbaugh brothers won't be easy though.
Los Angeles comes to Huntington Bank Field at 4-3 on the season and boast one of the toughest defenses in football. Headlined by pass rushers Joey Bosa – who has been dealing with a hip injury and is listed as questionable – and Khalil Mack that unit leads the league in points allowed per game (just 13 per game), is top 10 in passing yards allowed per game (193.4) and just outside the top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game (112).
Conversely, the Browns seem to have finally found an identity on offense with Jameis Winston under center, but a singular 29-24 win over the Ravens isn't enough to confirm that. If Winston and the Browns go out and do it again though, well then it may just be the start of something.
Can the Browns make it two-in-a-row?
Anthony Moeglin: Browns 21, Chargers 17
After getting back on track against the Ravens, there is some real momentum with this offense now. The Chargers have a solid defense and play some physical football, but the Browns have an opportunity to really seize this moment and give themselves a chance to make a run after the bye.
The Chargers are a solid team, with a really good QB, but they've had the benefit of a pretty weak schedule in the early going of the season. With the way Cleveland played last week I think there is a real possibility for that to carry over to this week. Winston leads the offense in a low-scoring affair and the Browns go into the bye week on a two-game winning streak.
Cole McDaniel: Browns 24, Chargers 20
After a solid performance by the Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Ravens, this team has a bit of new life. Jameis Winston under center is a major factor when it comes to the spark that this team has found.
As the new-look Chargers come to town, it is important to remember that Los Angeles struggles when coming east of the Mississippi. Between November 1st, 2019 and November 1st, 2024, the Chargers are 37-45 when playing on the east coast.
The Chargers are better coached now than they were in years past, however, I believe their offense was much better before. Justin Herbert was so dangerous with Austin Ekeler in the backfield and wide receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. J.K. Dobbins has been the bright spot of this current offense, but they are nowhere near as explosive.
With the current Chargers style, they need to play from the front most of the game in order to succeed. Against a surging Browns team at home, Cleveland could certainly jump out to an early lead. A little hole might look like a big one for Los Angeles, meaning the Browns can realistically get back-to-back wins.
Dylan Feltovich: Browns 17, Chargers 14
Winston-mania has completely taken over the City of Cleveland.
The veteran quarterback has sparked a new life into the team’s offense after becoming the first Browns quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in a game this season. Winston is the perfect fit for a Ken Dorsey/Kevin Stefanski-styled offense, as he possesses the ability to push the ball down field.
This week, however, Cleveland will host a talented Chargers’ defense that has managed to allow a league-low 13 points per game this season. The Browns must find a way to manufacture some type of offense against Los Angeles in order to pull out another victory.
Spencer German: Browns 20, Chargers 18
I'm honestly so torn on this pick. The Browns had an incredible statement win over the Ravens last week and the offense finally looked competent with Winston leading the charge. Under Harbaugh this Chargers team looks much different than it has in recent years where Justin Herbert was the center of everything and he was throwing the ball all over the field.
I honestly think they're style of play – with a defense that leads the league in points allowed, and a run heavy offense – will. make this game a bit of a slog at times. But the Browns defense is playing so well right now and the offense finally has some momentum, I think they can eek one out here and go into the bye week on a two-game win streak with some big decision to make before the deadline.