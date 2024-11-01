Browns Defender Speaks Out Amid Swirling Trade Rumors
Za'Darius Smith of the Cleveland Browns is one of the most popular names in the NFL rumor mill ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
At this point in time, many believe that Smith will end up being traded. While the Browns may decide to hang onto him, Smith is not a long-term piece for the franchise. Moving him now makes the most sense from a business perspective.
Cleveland has to make a decision over the next few days. Do they want to hang onto hope of being able to have a miraculous turnaround and get back into the playoff picture? Or, do they want to accept that they are 2-6, have already traded their best wide receiver, and are likely headed for a high draft pick?
Either direction could be chosen, but the latter makes more sense.
Smith is arguably the best pass-rusher readily available on the trade market. He has already been linked to quite a few different potential landing spots if the Browns do trade him.
With the trade rumors swirling around him, Smith took some time to speak out about them.
"Man, I don't pay attention to that stuff," Smith said. "I'm in year 10 now, man. If it is a trade there, that's a trade. That's business and that's handled upstairs. That's not in my hands. So, man, I'll just continue to have fun with my teammates and just take it one day at a time."
That is a very mature way to handle all of the drama of the trade deadline.
So far this season, Smith has been the most successful pass-rusher on the Cleveland roster. He has even been more productive than superstar Myles Garrett.
In eight games, Smith has racked up 22 tackles and five sacks. Even at 32 years old, he's an elite edge rusher and could be the difference maker for a contender that pushes them over the top and into the Super Bowl.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see if the Browns end up moving Smith before the deadline. There seems to be a good chance of that happening, but it's not a guarantee by any stretch at this point in time.