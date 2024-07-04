If Browns Players Were Fourth Of July Barbecue Food Items
As Browns fans gather round with friends and family to celebrate Independence Day, the start of training camp is just around the corner. With football fast approaching here's one way you can day dream about America's favorite sport on America's birthday, with a list that nobody asked for.
Ever wonder which Browns players represent your favorite 4th of July BBQ foods? Well now you'll know.
1) Hot Dogs and Hamburgers - Nick Chubb
Ole reliable. Essentially, without hamburgers and hot dogs there is no barbecue, making them the staple item of any 4th of July cookout. You pretty much know that almost everyone at the party will eat one or the other when it comes to a hamburger (or cheeseburger) or a hot dog, in the same way that there's not a single person out there who doesn't like Chubb. Not to mention, the idea of Chubb being represented by the main source of protein at the party makes a lot of sense cause if you haven't noticed, Chubb is a strong individual.
2) Potato Salad - Amari Cooper
This seems fitting given recent comments made by about Cooper by Eagles cornerback Darius Slay who called him the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL. Potato salad is a staple of any 4th of July but it gets overshadowed by the glitz and glamour of many of the other items on the menu. That doesn't mean it's any less important to the overall menu though.
3) Street Corn - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
I don't know, something about crunchy street corn says JOK to me. Good street corn should have a little char to it and possess some juicy flavor, qualities that the athletic lineback brings to the football play, playing with an edge and bringing the juice to Cleveland's defense. Can't go wrong with a little street corn as part of this smorgasbord
4) Mac and Cheese - Myles Garrett
If made right, mac and cheese can often times be the star of the show, which is why it feels only right to pair it with Garrett. He is the star of the Browns more often than not and boy is it delicious when he is. No bread crumbs though.
5) Baked Beans - Joel Bitonio
Nothing screams offensive lineman like steaming bowl of baked beans. This just feels too perfect. Baked beans are the anchor of your 4th of July Menu in the same way Bitonio anchors one of the best offensive line's in football. Also, Bitonio is a pretty fierce dude in the trenches but as charismatic as can be off the field, which matches the expected savory-sweet taste of baked beans.
6) Buffalo Chicken Dip - David Njoku
Dips are always a bit of a wild card. There's so many different types to choose from and you need to chose one that will best compliment the meal. That said, it feels like buffalo chicken dip has become a go-to option for holiday gatherings, which sounds a lot like Njoku, who has become a go-to weapon in Cleveland's offense when you need a first down, or a big play. Not only that, but Njoku called the Browns new offense under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey "spicy. Also, let's face it, Njoku is a little "spicy" himself.
7) Apple Pie - Kevin Stefanski
An American classic. Stefanski has proven through his first four years in Cleveland that he's an all-American coach and just like sweet, sweet apple pie brings the whole barbecue menu together, Stefanski holds the Browns locker room together.