Top-5 lowest rate of 15+ yd plays allowed by a defense thru 2 weeks since 2000⤵️



2001 Baltimore Ravens: 2.4%

2001 San Diego Chargers: 2.8%

2007 Indianapolis Colts: 3.0%

2025 Green Bay Packers: 3.8%🧀

2017 Carolina Panthers: 3.8%



