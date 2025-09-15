Cleveland Browns schedule makes it difficult to forecast when they will finally win a game
The Cleveland Browns had another rough day in Baltimore, falling 41-17 to the Ravens amidst special teams mishaps and a stagnant run game.
Joe Flacco failed to build on his solid quarterback play from last week. The 40 year-old quarterback threw an interception and fumbled, halting any Browns momentum. This led to third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel making his NFL debut late in the fourth quarter, where he passed for a touchdown in garbage time.
Despite the score, this wasn’t a Ravens team firing on all cylinders. Lamar Jackson missed several throws and, despite not outgaining the Browns in yardage, the Ravens capitalized on the Browns' mistakes—suggesting this loss may foreshadow how the season will unfold for Cleveland.
This begs the question: when should we expect the Browns to secure their first elusive win of the season and end the current eight-game losing streak that Kevin Stefanski is on?
Next week against Green Bay isn’t looking promising, as that defense has looked like the best in the NFL through two weeks with the addition of Micah Parsons, and the offense is averaging 27 points per game this season, a total the Browns haven’t reached since Dec. 2 last season against the Broncos.
The Detroit Lions bounced back in a major way this week, scoring 52 points against the Chicago Bears, and that will also be a road game for Cleveland, so that will be another uphill battle where it’s fair to assume a loss. The London game against Minnesota will be a huge opportunity for the Browns, going up against rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who just struggled mightily against the Atlanta Falcons' defense on Sunday Night Football.
Concerns for the Browns in that spot could be the returns of Jordan Addison and Christian Darrisaw to bolster the Vikings' offense to outpace a Browns team that will likely be clawing for points against a Vikings defensive unit that’s looked elite this season under Brian Flores. It’s never a given to assume a secondary can contain Justin Jefferson, but I’d say in London, where anything can happen, this will be a prime opportunity for Cleveland to get their first win.
If not against the Vikings, you can look past the matchup in Pittsburgh, where the Browns have struggled greatly since 1999, going 2-24. The next game at home against the Miami Dolphins could be the next opportunity for the Browns to get into the win column.
The key question that needs to be answered in the meantime on this journey is when the Browns will commit to making a switch to rookie Dillon Gabriel. Some fans are already calling for it to happen in Week 3, but Kevin Stefanski has already shut down the murmurs for this week.
This is going to be something that will be a focal point week in and week out until Gabriel gets the start or the Browns win a game and look functional offensively.