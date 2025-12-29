How the Browns' upset win over the Steelers influences the race for the AFC North

The Cleveland Browns (4-12) just pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the regular season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) at home by a score of 13-6, and in doing so, became a huge factor in forcing the AFC North into a photo finish race, even if they’ve been eliminated from contention for a while now.

That, of course, allows the team to be a little snappy on social media.

By handing the Steelers their seventh loss of the season, coupled with Saturday night’s dominant Baltimore Ravens’ (8-8) win over the Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) by 41-24, the division’s champion is still to be determined. Pittsburgh entered Week 17 needing just a Baltimore loss or a win over Cleveland to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Now, a Ravens’ victory over the Steelers in Week 18 will crown the Ravens for the third consecutive year.

The Ravens’ official X account was quick to acknowledge the Browns for not letting the Steelers close the door on the division, but the Browns’ official X account was equally quick to respond.

don't think we did this for you 😒 https://t.co/0T2doJI1o5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

A couple of Ravens’ players also referenced the Browns victory on their accounts, including linebacker Kyle Van Noy and tight end Charlie Kolar.

However, even with the Browns long erased from playoff contention, there was -- and still is -- plenty to play for for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s bunch. For starters, many in the organization could be playing for their jobs, including Stefanski himself. A two time AP Coach of the Year, Stefanski has now led the Browns to just seven wins over the last two seasons combined.

Then, there’s the whole Shedeur Sanders dilemma, with the club’s front office needing to make a decision whether to bet on the fifth-round rookie out of Colorado for 2026 and beyond after his second win in six starts this season, or take another passer high in the 2026 Draft to bring in some competition and, possibly, replace him.

Also, we need to consider superstar defensive end Myles Garrett’s chase for his 23rd sack of the year, and with it, a new single season league record. Garrett was held sackless against the Steelers, just the fourth time this season where he didn't tally a sack. He currently sits at 22.0, half a sack from tying Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the current record.

Whatever the motivation might be, the Browns are still fighting during the tail end of their season, and that’s always a good sign, even if it means hurting your draft position. The Browns made the race for AFC North far more interesting, but not as a favor for the Ravens, but because there’s still a lot to potentially salvage from a season that went sour pretty fast.