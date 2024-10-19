Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preview and Prediction
The Cleveland Browns loss to the Eagles feels like a month ago at this point, after an eventful week that saw the team trade their too wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. With all that in the backdrop, the Browns enter Week 7 in desperate need of a win in their first division matchup of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Generally the Browns have owned Joe Burrow, particularly when he comes to Cleveland where he's 0-3 for his young career to this point. Myles Garrett has had a wealth of success tormenting the Heisman winner since he entered the league. per usual though, Burrow is finding ways to be productive even when his pass protection breaks down.
He is playing at a really high level right now overall. In the three weeks prior to last weekend's slog of a win over the Giants, he had a 75% completion percentage for 948 yards, 10 TDs and just two interceptions, while his offense scored over 30 points in each game.
Those are offensive numbers the that Cleveland and quarterback Deshaun Watson can only dream of putting up at this point. With Nick Chubb making what's expected to be an emotional return to the field this week, maybe it will serve as the spark the offense needs to produce even a respectable performance.
Will Chubb be enough to help the Browns earn a pretty pivotal division win on Sunday?
Anthony Moeglin: Browns 24, Bengals 14
The Nick Chubb Impact will be in full effect on Sunday afternoon when Cleveland hosts the Cincinnati Bengals.The boost from a vibes and moral standpoint cant be measured and I think it will pay dividends on Sunday.
Beyond Nick Chubb, it is no secret the Joe Burrow has had his struggles against the Cleveland Browns and in particular, playing at Huntington Bank Field. The Bengals backs are against the wall and we will get their best effort, but I think Cleveland pulls a rabbit out of the hat and gets the job done on Sunday.
Cole McDaniel: Bengals 27, Browns 12
When it comes to teams that the Cleveland Browns have regular success against, the Cincinnati Bengals are at the top of the list. In the last 10 meetings, the Browns have won seven times. The last loss at the end of last season was also subject to the Browns resting all of their starters due to a playoff spot already being locked up.
When these two teams faced off to open the 2023 campaign, the Browns dominated in the rain at home. That 24-3 victory made me tempted to pick the Browns this year at home.
Not so fast... A forecast that is sunny and 70 degrees means that Joe Burrow should have no issues throwing the football. Especially since the Browns' secondary has been disappointing in 2024. Sure, getting Nick Chubb back could add a little boost of confidence, yet I don't expect him to make much of a difference behind a struggling offensive line.
The Bengals win, the offense struggles and the boo-birds will likely rain heavily down on Deshaun Watson and the rest of the team.
Dylan Feltovich: Bengals 21, Browns 17
The Browns look to essentially be focusing on next year, after the team traded veteran wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
However, Cleveland has historically played well against the other team from Ohio, winning the last five games at home against the Bengals. While a majority of the wins came when former quarterback Baker Mayfield was at the helm, the Browns managed to win in dominant-fashion during Week 1 of the 2023 season, 24-3.
Since the organization seems to be in a completely different state from last season, the Bengals will still likely come out with another victory on Sunday. But I still believe Cleveland will put up a tough fight in Week 7.
Spencer German: Bengals 24, Browns 23
I do believe that Nick Chubb's presence will provide a spark for the Browns. So much so that they finally post a 20-point game this season in their return to Huntington Bank Field. The problem is though, even with Chubb this offense got worse this week with the Cooper trade.
Understanding he's had a rough start to the year, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who can sell the idea that the Browns are now better by trading a fringe top 10 WR in football, even though he clearly hasn't been that to this point in 2024. That's especially true when you consider that this offense is built for Watson, not Chubb. They have had some success running the football in back-to-back weeks, but it would take a total philosophical shift for that to become the calling-card of this unit.
Yes, Cleveland has been a house of horrors for Burrow, and I think he'll have his fair share of struggles in this one. However, his team is the healthiest it's been probably all season and without the Browns offense putting together lengthy drives, he'll eventually find his footing with a help Cincinnati earn a one-point win.