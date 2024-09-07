Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Preview And Prediction
It's not everyday that arguably the NFL's biggest brand, the Dallas Cowboys come to Cleveland to kickoff the NFL season with Tom Brady of all people on the call. That's what Browns fans have at their disposal this weekend as their beloved Brownies open up the 2024 campaign with a 4:25 p.m. matchup with America's Team.
Week 1 is always a bit flukey, given the growing de-emphasis on the pre season. Even Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained this week that he expects a bit of a feeling out process for his squad on Sunday.
On paper though, these two teams boast plenty of similarities from their star defensive ends, Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. They're mobile QBs who seemingly always have something to prove. And some notable skill players like CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, who faces his former team for the first time since being traded to Cleveland in 2022.
The return of Cleveland Browns football takes the grandest of stages. How will the game shake out? Here are our staff's predictions for Week 1.
Anthony Moeglin: Browns 38, Cowboys 21
The Browns offense is a big question mark heading into 2024 but they get a great chance for a statement on Sunday. The Cowboys secondary is already riddled with injuries and is unproven. I expect that Ken Dorsey pass game to take advantage of Dallas’s weakness and Cleveland to light up the scoreboard.
Early on the Cowboys offense will have some success but their lack of a run game will come back to haunt them. The game will be close in the first half before Cleveland pulls away in winning time.
Cole McDaniel: Browns 23, Cowboys 19
The first game of the season is always the toughest to predict. Although this game could be a real toss up, I feel confident that both defenses will play more complete games than the offenses.
The Browns are still sorting out the left tackle position headed into this weekend, Deshaun Watson still has a lot to prove this season and for the Cowboys, they have the worst running back room on paper in the NFL.
Last season, Cleveland was dominant at home defensively. With questions about Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and company picking up consistent yardage on the ground, this game falls on the shoulders of Dak Prescott to make something happen. As long a Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II can slow down CeeDee Lamb, Cleveland stands a good chance.
Ultimately, Cleveland should be able to do just enough to secure a narrow victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: What Does "Even Better" Look Like For Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett?
Dylan Feltovich: Cowboys 24, Browns 21
All eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.
A rare 4:25 kickoff against the self-proclaimed “America’s Team” with Tom Brady’s first game in the broadcasting booth, the lights have never been brighter for a season opener. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has yet to take a live rep since last Nov, which can be concerning when going up against a Dallas defense led by Micah Parson.
While the Cowboys lost a ton of key pieces on the offense, veteran QB Dak Prescott will have his top wide receiver in Ceedee Lamb. The duo will likely carry the offensive workload on Sunday. Browns’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and the secondary will have to limit Prescott through the air to have a shot at winning.
Spencer German: Browns 24, Cowboys 21
It's always hard to get a good read on how a Week 1 game will play out because the first few weeks of the season are basically an extension of the preseason. With that in mind, I'm anticipating a slow start for the Browns offense this week and for the next few weeks. The biggest factor will be if Cleveland, with some uncertainty at left tackle, can keep Deshaun Watson upright. Also curious if the Browns tap into Watson's ability to run and their run game as a whole considering how susceptible Dallas is to to the run.
I'm expecting the defense to carry Cleveland for the first several weeks here until the offense is fully up to speed. Don't get me wrong, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb present their own sets of challenges. But given Lamb's delayed start to join the team and the fact it's a Week 1 game, I think the Browns draw Dallas at the perfect time.