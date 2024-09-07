What Does "Even Better" Look Like For Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett?
Ask anyone in the Cleveland Browns organization what they expect from star edge rusher Myles Garrett this year, and you'll get a similar response. "Even better."
That may seem difficult considering Garrett claimed his first AP Defensive Player of the Year Award for his 2023 campaign. He finished with 14 total sacks and 30 QB hits, while leading the NFL is PFF's popular pass rush win rate statistic.
What does a follow up act look like to Garrett?
Just more dominant, more disruptive," Garrett said.
Candidly, he went on to share that he and the defensive line weren't prepared to handle the way opposing offensive lines tried to limit their pass rush. Something he feels they're better equipped to handle in 2024.
"There were a multitude of things being sent my way and as a d-line, we didn't always have the best plan going forward to that, at least to get me free, Garrett explained. "I think this year it’s been more of an all around input on how we can get everyone free, but it's like, ‘alright, if they're going to do this towards me, there's a way to get me free. And there's also options where if they choose to continue to just double, triple, two chips, whatever it is, we will find a way to use that kind of attention towards me to let the other guys eat."
To Garrett's point, there is a symbiotic relationship between himself and the rest of his defensive line-mates. Throughout his career, the 2017 first overall pick has always been at his best when he has a reliable running mate playing on the opposite side of the d-line. That's where Za'Darius Smith comes in.
Despite having a down year by his standards, Smith proved to still be plenty effective in pressuring opposing quarterbacks during his first season in Cleveland. That aided Garrett in posting a DPOY worthy season.
Additions like Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst helped that cause as well – all of whom are back in the fold in 2024. The Browns made a point in adding even more reinforcements along the defensive line as well. Eight-year veteran Quinton Jefferson proved during training camp that he will be a valuable part of the rotation.
Cleveland also invested their first pick in the draft in bolstering it's defensive line depth by drafting Mike Hall Jr. No. 54 overall in this year's NFL Draft. However, it may be a bit before he makes his NFL debut as after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list last week due to a pending domestic dispute case.
Still, the emphasis on helping Garrett was on full display this offseason. Now it's about putting it in action in year two of Jim Schwartz defense. If they're successful, Garrett won't be the only one posting an "even better" season.
"Very confident," Garrett asserted said of the NFL's No. 1 rated defense also improving in 2024. "I mean we’ve got a lot of guys who are second year in the scheme who are looking forward to putting on a better performance, myself included, and some new guys who offer some things we didn't have last year. Able to provide a little bit more depth and make some big plays for us and we've seen that throughout the preseason and definitely happy about the kind of progress that we've made."
Week 1 presents the grandest of stages for Garrett and company to kickoff a follow-up act, with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town for a 4:25 p.m. game.