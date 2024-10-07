Former NFL Coach Suggests Kevin Stefanski Is Losing Credibility
As the Cleveland Browns fall to 1-4 after a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, questions continue to swirl around the quarterback play from Deshaun Watson. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current NFL analyst on NBC, Jason Garrett, suggested that Kevin Stefanski was losing credibility in the Browns locker room by continuing to stick with Watson.
"You can’t watch the Cleveland Browns & say [Deshaun Watson] gives you the best chance to win,” Garrett said Sunday night.
Immediately after Sunday’s loss, Stefanski went to the podium and announced the team would continue to start Watson at quarterback moving forward.
Watson threw for just 125 yards in the game and took seven sacks. He recorded one touchdown pass, although it didn’t occur until the Browns were down 28.
The twenty-nine-year-old’s performance on Sunday and the inability to tally wins have led to widespread criticism surrounding both Watson and Stefanski.
That was exactly the case when Garrett said Sunday that the Browns head coach could not continue to play Watson and keep his credibility with the other players.
The former Cowboys coach makes an interesting point.
The Browns brought in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to help install an offense that allowed Watson to flourish. Now, five games in, the quarterback has been one of the worst at the position in the NFL.
“I think right now, give Jameis Winston a shot. Maybe there’s some new energy. Maybe there’s a spark in this team,” Garrett said.
The Browns have to make something happen, and they need to do it quickly. There have been three teams since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to make the playoffs after starting 1-5, the most recent being the 2018 Indianapolis Colts.
The Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.