Grading every Browns rookie at Cleveland's bye week
Early on, it looks like the Cleveland Browns have hit big on the 2025 draft class. Contributors have shown up on both sides of the ball, oftentimes being the lone bright spots in Cleveland.
Cleveland may be underperforming, but the future looks bright if this class can keep developing. Here’s how every rookie has graded out so far this year.
Mason Graham: B+
The Browns shocked a lot of people when they traded back from the second overall pick, and opted to get Graham.
If you only look at box scores, you’ll be disappointed. He has just 17 tackles and half a sack. You’ll be disappointed by most defensive tackles though. Graham has done his job, being a game wrecker in the middle that frees up teammates. Stats will come for him soon, but it’s clear the Browns made a great decision in getting him.
Quinshon Judkins: A
It’s not easy to replace a guy like Nick Chubb, but Judkins is doing a pretty good job at it. He’s rushed for 486 yards and five touchdowns so far despite missing the offseason and week one.
When the offense has clicked this year, it’s been through Judkins. The only thing stopping him from an A+ is that he’s had two games in the last three weeks where the offense couldn’t get going, and neither could he.
Carson Schwesinger: A+
Schwesinger has been everything you could possibly want from a linebacker this season. He’s leading the team with 64 tackles which is first among all rookies. He also has a pick and a sack this year.
Before suffering an injury last week, he was a real DROY candidate. Either way, it’s clear the Browns may have found a top defensive player in the class in the second round.
Harold Fannin Jr.: A+
Fannin joined David Njoku in a great tight end room, meaning he would have to fight to earn any playing time. He hasn’t just earned it, he’s separated himself as the leader of the pack. He’s got 38 catches for 352 yards, both team-highs by a wide margin. He’s also caught two touchdowns.
Fannin has been the most reliable pass catcher for both quarterbacks, and the success has made Njoku a possible trade candidate. The Browns have a new high-calibre pass catcher for years to come.
Dillon Gabriel: D
Simply put, it hasn’t been pretty for Gabriel so far. He was brought in to make quick, decisive throws to move the offense. That has turned into Gabriel being unable to throw more than 10 yards downfield. His best attribute had been limiting turnovers, but against New England, he couldn’t do that.
He’ll have a few more weeks to figure it out, but a career as a backup is beginning to look likely.
Shedeur Sanders: N/A
Love him or hate him, he hasn’t found a way onto the field yet. It’s not fair to rate someone who hasn’t been given a chance yet. His opportunity may be coming sooner than later though.
Dylan Sampson: C+
When Sampson plays, he’s been a dynamic and fun speed option to pair with Judkins. The key being when he plays though. Outside of week one, Sampson has had a hard time beating out Jermone Ford for reps.
He’s only touched the ball more than five times twice since the first week. He’s fun when he plays, but Cleveland has to rotate him in better.
Notable undrafteds
Adin Huntington: A
For an undrafted rookie in a crowded position group, Huntington has been everything a fan could want. He’s finding reps as a rotational defensive tackle with 10 tackles and a half sack. He’s nearly a 300-pounder playing on special teams. He’s even lining up as a fullback for the offense. He’s earned his spot on the roster, and the Browns have embraced all that he brings.
Isaiah Bond: C-
Bond has done enough to find himself in a consistently starting role, but that’s not saying much in a weak receiving room. Bond has caught just 11 passes for 123 yards. He’s gotten open, but just hasn’t been able to be on the same page for a big play yet this season.
Dom Jones: D
A corner who has bounced between the roster and practice squad. He hasn’t been awful, but has clearly been a step down when he has to play. He’s found a role on special teams though, and may see his role increase with Tyson Campbell dealing with a concussion.