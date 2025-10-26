Cleveland Browns standout rookie expected to miss 4-6 weeks
The Browns lost once again in an ugly game against the New England Patriots. The offense struggled to get anything going, and the defense became exhausted in a 32-13 blowout.
The Browns lost a lot of momentum in the loss, but more importantly, the defense lost a vocal leader and one of the best rookies in the league right now.
Carson Schwesinger, who the Browns took in the second round of this year's draft, left the game late, limping off the field. After the game, he was soon wearing a boot. He’s believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, and if the MRI confirms it, he’ll be out for 4-6 weeks.
Schwesinger was off to an incredible start to his rookie campaign. Entering this week, he was leading all rookies in tackles with 59. He also had four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack this season.
He was one of three players since 2008 to have those numbers, with the other two being Brian Cushing and Shaquille Leonard. Both of those players went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award in their class
He was quickly becoming a favorite for the award from this class, battling with Jihaad Campbell and Abdul Carter for the honor.
Against the Patriots, Schwesinger added five more tackles to his stat sheet. More importantly though, he intercepted Drake Maye, and had a slight return to set the offense up in great field position.
The Browns offense however, could not capitalize on the field position, missing a field goal.
Schwesinger played great the rest of the game before he was forced to exit.
Schwesinger has also proved his worth as a leader of the defense this season. He wore the green dot for the unit, signifying his role as the on-field playcaller for the unit. Rookies are rarely given that kind of responsibility, showing just how much trust the coaching staff had in him.
In the meantime, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker and Mohamoud Diabate will be asked to fill-in for Schwesinger, trying to keep this unit strong while he’s gone.
Schwesinger will likely miss out on any major award this season now, unless he’s able to come back quickly and efficiently. The Browns organization knows what they have in the standout though, and if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is able to come back in the future, the linebacker unit will be one of the league’s best for years to come.