How Browns' Kicker Cade York Can Benefit From Dustin Hopkins' Contract Extension
After some issues with consistent kicking performances in recent times for the Cleveland Browns, the team managed to acquire a reliable veteran kicker prior to the start of last season. Dustin Hopkins not only provided some stability at the position, but he actually outperformed the expectations that many had when he was first brought in.
After a season where Hopkins accounted for 123 points for the Browns and managed to go 33-36 on field goal attempts, the organization decided to keep him around for a while. On Monday, numerous reports stated that Hopkins put pen to paper on a three-year, $15.9 million deal and $8.3 million is guaranteed.
Securing the services of an excellent kicker for several years feels like a major victory for the Browns this offseason. Personally, I especially feel that way because I am of the belief that Hopkins was the best offseason move for the team last season. The overall record for the Browns could and potentially would have looked much worse if it weren't for Hopkins nailing several game-winning field goals.
Now that the 33-year-old is set to be with the team through the 2027 season, it might feel like all focus can be turned away from the position. Instead, the argument should be that a decent backup on the practice squad is important just in case. With the Browns bringing back Cade York in March, this Hopkins contract extension could be an excellent thing for his future.
Browns fans know the story all too well with Cade York. At LSU, he was the guy at kicker for the Tigers for three seasons, including the National Championship year in 2019. York caught the attention of scouts in the NFL due to his strong leg and his consistency from 50 plus yards away. In those three seasons, he went a combined 15 for 19 from 50 yards or greater.
The Browns were in need of a kicker and selected York with the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A fourth-round selection for a kicker is rather early to take a specialist. Cleveland clearly felt good about securing the respective top kicker prospect in that class at the time. After a shaky rookie season, going 24 for 32 at a 75 percent field goal percentage, the Browns gave York some more time headed into the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately for York, kicks were not coming off of his foot how he would have liked and last year's preseason was rough. This forced the hand of the Browns to make a move and that is how Hopkins landed in Cleveland. York spent a chunk of the season on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad after being released by the Browns. The New York Giants then snagged him in November.
The Hopkins tenure has clearly been going well for Cleveland, but for York, coming back to Cleveland could be great for his career. He is still young at just 23-years-old and could learn a lot from a veteran like Hopkins who has played with three franchises in his career. York has the leg, but needs to learn how to be consistently good in the NFL. With Hopkins having an 85 percent field goal percentage or higher in six of his 10 season in the NFL and three in a row have been above 90 percent, then it would be hard to find a much better teammate to help teach the young kicker.
In addition to York getting an opportunity to learn from Hopkins, York could be a crucial stash on the practice squad. Despite being a great kicker, Hopkins has only played a complete regular season four times. His 15 games with Cleveland last year was the most in a single season for him since 2020 with the Washington Commanders. If Hopkins goes down with an injury at any point, then a new and improved York could be called up for a chance at redemption in Cleveland.
Even if another team poaches York off the Browns' practice squad in the future, his time behind Hopkins would likely have been a big reason that another team would want to come calling for his services. If the Browns manage to keep York for an extended period of time, then perhaps he finds a path to the starting job in 2028.
Although there is not a path to the field in Cleveland immediately for York, the Hopkins contract extension could be exactly what York needs for his development in the NFL.