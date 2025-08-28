How Malachi Corley Could Find Success With Cleveland Browns in 2025
A new face has entered the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver core prior to the 2025 NFL regular season.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday, the Browns signed former New York Jets receiver Malachi Corley after being cut from the organization that selected him the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the move may not have dominated headlines, there's a real shot that Corley could be an impact player with Cleveland in the future. Here's what Browns' fans could expect from the team's newly-signed wide receiver.
College Career
Prior to the 2023 college football season, Corley received some draft hype after finishing his junior season at Western Kentucky with 1,293 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. And despite seeing a slight decrease in his production during his final season, Corley still ended with a strong season in 2023, including an eight catch, 88 receiving yards and one touchdown performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
One of the main traits that Corley displayed throughout his time with the Hilltoppers was his yards after the catch ability, as he averaged 8.9 yards after the catch per reception, according to PFF. His combination of quickness and a solid frame of 5-foot-11, 215 lbs. made him a dynamic weapon in Western Kentucky pass and run game.
However, many draft analysts believed that Corley would be a developmental project for whomever took him the 2024 NFL Draft. The young pass catcher still lacked a true separation ability at the line of scrimmage, while also totaling six drops in his final colligate season. But it still remained clear that Corley oozed potential and could eventually play a similar role to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel at the NFL level.
What Went Wrong?
The wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft may go down in history as one of the best classes in recent memory. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey were just a few of the names to pop as a rookie, while players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze are projected to have a huge sophomore season. Corley eventually found himself to be one of many receivers taken in the 2024 draft after being selected in the third round by the New York Jets.
This was considered to be a perfect landing spot for the versatile playmaker, as the Jets began last season with former 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson as the only prominent target. But despite landing with a team desperate for an additional playmaker, Corley was unable to truly solitify himself on offense. In his first professional season, he would play in nine games while recording three catches for 16 yards and two carries for 28 yards.
Corley being thrown into a starting role his first season may have ruined his development track, and with a new regime being introduced this offseason for the Jets, his time in New York were short-lived.
How Corley Can Be Successful In Cleveland
General manager Andrew Berry was quick to sign Corley after clearing the waivers post-53 man cutdown, which means the Browns could make great use of him in 2025. Since becoming the head coach, Kevin Stefanski has constantly tried to find a wide receiver that fits the "Deebo Samuel" role, including Anthony Schwartz, Elijah Moore and 2024 fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash. Unfortunately for Stefanski, Thrash is the only player still with the team after the departure of both Schwartz and Moore.
Corley spent most of his college career within the slot, and with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman playing primarily on the outside, it safe to say that the 23-year-old will look to carve out a role as a flanker. The slot role for Stefanski's offense with Joe Flacco under center in 2023 became a key piece of the offense, as Moore saw a dramatic uptick in production when the veteran quarterback became the starter. Moore became Flacco's third option behind Jeudy and David Njoku, so being able to find someone in that spot will be important for Cleveland.
As for Corley, he must first battle Thrash for the slot this season. But luckily for the former highly-touted prospect, he could see some usage in the Browns backfield this season due to the lack of juice within the team's running back room. There have been a couple of instances where Stefanski put Moore in the backfield, so Corley could be potentially fill that role in 2025. If he does receive opportunities this year, do not be surprised if Cleveland lines him up anywhere on the field. Corley could easily challenge Thrash for playing time, making him a player to watch in 2025.