Is 2024 The Year Cleveland Gets A Regular Season Victory In Pittsburgh?
The last time that the Cleveland Browns won a regular season game in Pittsburgh was in 2003. The Browns winless streak is actually legal to have a beer at the local bar, that’s how long it has been.
In that game, Tim Couch led the Browns, completing 20 of 25 passes for 208 yards and William Green rushed for 115 yards on 33 attempts. For what it's worth, the Browns had white facemasks in that victory.
This year is the year that the regular season draught is snapped and it has less to do with the Browns and more to do with the brutal stretch that Pittsburgh has on its schedule.
- Baltimore
- Cleveland
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Philadelphia
- Baltimore
- Kansas City
- Cincinnati
I don’t care what team it is for, that is an absolutely brutal schedule. For the Browns, they find themselves in an ideal situation. The first matchup at home catches Pittsburgh off of a short week following a critical game against the Ravens and is primetime at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Then, two weeks later, the Browns head east to Acrisure Stadium for a December 8th matchup. Cleveland will be coming off of a trip to Denver while the Steelers will have just hosted Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
This is the time to strike for the Browns. There has never been a better opportunity for the Cleveland Browns to get an away victory against their hated rivals and we will need it.
In a perfect world, Nick Chubb will have been back for a number of games and seeking his revenge on the Steelers for what happened there last year. We can also hope for Deshaun Watson and this offense to be clicking later in the year.
Time will tell, but if there was ever a year for Cleveland to sneak one in Pittsburgh its 2024.