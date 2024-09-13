Local Star QB Could Be Perfect Deshaun Watson Replacement
Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns all year in 2024 barring any significant injuries. First and foremost that needs to be made clear.
When Watson was acquired to be the starter and franchise quarterback for Cleveland, the organization invested a lot of money into him. To this point that has not paid off.
After missing most of his first season due to suspension and most of the second season due to injury, Cleveland has come nowhere close to a full year of Watson on the field. Coming into this "make it or break it" season, fans were hoping for just a focus on football, a year of good health and a reappearance of the Deshaun Watson at quarterback from his time in Houston.
Through one game, Watson struggled immensely and more allegations against him have been brought to light. This has led to much of the fanbase clamoring for a time when he is no longer the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.
The likelihood of benching Watson for Jameis Winston during the season seems slim to none, but I wouldn't put it past the Browns to make a change this offseason.
If the Browns end up with a losing record and miss the playoffs while Watson once again struggles most of the season, the organization could potentially turn to a local star.
Medina's Drew Allar could be exactly what this team needs. Not only would it be great to see a Northeast Ohio product lead the Browns, but Allar has the intangibles to be a starting NFL quarterback.
As a member of the Battling Bees, Allar was the best high school quarterback I have ever witnessed in person. His size and high ceiling was extremely noticable every time he stepped on the field.
In his senior year, Allar led his team to a 13-1 record and threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns. Those gaudy stats led to a No. 1 quarterback ranking in the 2022 class by 247 Sports, MaxPreps Ohio High School Football Player of the Year and Ohio's Mr. Football honors.
After one year behind long-time starter Sean Clifford at Penn State, Allar led the Nittany Lions under center in 2023. He went 233 for 389 for 2,631 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Despite not putting up massive numbers, Allar did protect the football, only throwing two interceptions.
Not only was Allar settling into the college game, but Penn State had a weak wide receiver room last season. Truthfully, they have not had a reliable wide receiver since Parker Washington went to the NFL.
So far in 2024, Allar has thrown for 420 yards and five touchdowns in two games. He also has run the ball 13 times for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Due to James Franklin's system at Penn State, Allar likely will not put up the numbers of Quinn Ewers with the Texas Longhorns. Although Ewers would be another great target for the Browns, they would likely have to tank in order to get high enough in the draft to select him. If Allar does declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, then there is a better chance he would be available in the teens or early twenties.
As that time approaches, I expect Drew Allar to be viewed much like Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming. Allar possesses great size at 6'5", 238 pounds and has a strong arm. He is also not afraid to run and uses his size to offer some physicality as a runner.
Allen had all of the same characteristics, but was questioned on his accuracy and lack of overwhelming statistics. This made him one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects in his draft class. Now look at where Allen is in the NFL ranks. He is often considered to be one of the best in the league.
If Watson turns things around then perhaps this doesn't even become a further conversation, but the doubts of that happening are growing. The Browns will finally have a first-round selection after years without one, Allar's high ceiling and similarities to Allen should be an eye opener at minimum.
Even if Allar doesn't quite reach the Allen status, it is hard to imagine that the quarterback play would get worse from what fans have seen recently. Not only could Allar help the team take a step in the right direction on the field, but the 20-year-old is exactly what this team needs in the locker room and off the field.
Allar is continuing to grow as a leader of his team and his maturity does not go unnoticed. This should all culminate in him being a name to watch for the Cleveland Browns in 2025.