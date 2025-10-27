Myles Garrett's repeated postgame remarks amplify Cleveland Browns dysfunction
Myles Garrett had a record-breaking five sack performance on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and yet as has been a theme this season he again finds himself in the middle of the conversation amongst Browns fans on social media.
When Garrett requested a trade from the Browns in February 2024 he said the following:
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."
He would later pivot, signing a four-year $123 million contract to stay in Cleveland leaving the media and fans questioning what was true, is it about winning, or is it about the money?
While fans, especially in Cleveland, will absolutely wrap their arms around an athlete who is willing to stay and try to win here, nothing about the Browns situation at the time of Garrett's extension indicated that they were ready to win.
In other words he doesn't want to really be here, but we paid him so he's willing to suck it up. This is a trope that can go badly very quickly especially with a fanbase as passionate as the Dawg Pound.
Garrett certainly hasn't helped dispel the wedge between him and the fanbase with comments like the ones he made during a press conference on Oct 17.
"It's not like the fans can be any more frustrated than the people who are out there putting their body on the line and not winning."
While understandable, and perhaps accurate, no one is wining brownie points with a rabid fanbase like Cleveland with these kinds of statements.
Sunday's franchise record setting performance in the 32-13 loss to the Patriots included Garrett being visibly frustrated on the sideline, slamming his helmet and sitting alone at the end of the bench.
While Garrett has been potentially the greatest pure talent to ever put on the Browns uniform, there have always been questions about his leadership. Leaders can certainly lead in different ways, but the issue with the Browns for decades now, has been a lack of someone who can bring the room together.
Fans would certainly love to rally behind their best, and highest paid player show signs of something other than frustration.
While nobody can blame Garrett for being frustrated with on the field wining, he chose to stay despite a horrendous 3-14 season and just two winning seasons during his tenure in Cleveland. At what point did the Browns give Garrett a reason to think something was going to change, and did his naivete or self-confidence allow him to fully believe it?
At one point it seemed like a forgone conclusion that Myles would go down as an all-time fan favorite a la Joe Thomas. But now, if Garrett and the organization don't do something fast, this may be headed down an irreversible path.