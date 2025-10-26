Myles Garrett passes NFL legend with record-breaking sack milestone
History has been made in Cleveland by one of the best pass rushers the game of football has ever seen.
Myles Garrett, the Browns first overall pick in 2017 and one time Defensive Player of the Year, has surpassed the hall of famer Reggie White in a stat that shows just how dominant Garrett has been rushing quarterbacks.
On the first drive of the Browns’ game against the New England Patriots, Drake Maye and the Patriots offense was driving into the red zone. On third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Maye dropped back to pass.
Nothing opened, and Garrett broke through the offensive line, sacking Maye and forcing the Patriots to kick a field goal.
That sack was number 108.5 for Garrett’s career, surpassing White for the most sacks ever from a player before the age of 30. White had 108 before turning 30.
Garrett will now have plenty of time to extend that record now, he doesn’t turn 30 until December 29. The Browns play eight more games before then, meaning the number may be unreachable by the time Garrett finally turns 30.
Outside of Garrett’s rookie season, where he had seven sacks despite only starting nine games, he has reached double digit sacks in every season. His career high in sacks is 16, which he has done twice in 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, Garrett collected 14 sacks, 17 TFLs and 42 tackles to earn his first and only, so far, DPOY. Garrett has also collected six pro bowl nods and four first team all-pros.
This offseason, the Brown nearly lost Garrett. A contract dispute, and Garrett being unhappy at the current state of the team, forced him to request a trade.
Garrett and the Browns eventually came to a compromise. He was signed to a four-year, $160 million extension. The contract made him the highest paid non-quarterback at the time of its signing, and included a no trade clause, keeping Garrett a Brown for the foreseeable future.
It’s been a win for Cleveland so far this season. Through seven games, Garrett has five sacks and 10 TFLs. He’s the leader of one of the best defensive units in the league, earning plenty of respect from his teammates and opposing offenses.
The NFL’s all-time sack record is 200, set by the great Bruce Smith. While Garrett needs many more seasons to reach that number, it certainly is something Garrett could do if he keeps up and shows longevity. Hopefully, he’ll be wearing a Browns jersey if he reaches that number.