Should The Cleveland Browns Resign This Young Talent In The Offseason?
With the conclusion of the Cleveland Browns' 2024 season on the horizon, general manager Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office will now have to make some key decisions during the free agency period.
One player that Berry and the organization must evaluate is wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is set to become a unrestricted free agent after this season. Cleveland acquired the 24-year-old pass catcher back in 2023 from the New York Jets in hopes that he could be a solid No. 2 option behind former Browns's star Amari Cooper.
However, Moore has seen his ups-and-downs since joining the Browns. In his two seasons with Cleveland, the former 2021 second-round pick tallied 117 catches for 1,124 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While his numbers may seem underwhelming, Moore's production may have been hampered due to the poor quarterback play this season, as he still managed to average roughly six targets a game this year.
On top of the issues with his production, Cleveland must consider the rest of roster when assessing Moore's future with the team. Outside of fifth-round rookie Jamari Thrash, the Browns do not have a true slot receiver if the organization decides to move away from the young talent. The team's current top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, will occasionally see time in the slot, but is better suited for an outside role.
According to Over The Cap, Moore's valuation heading into free agency is set at $8.6 million per year. Assuming that is the rough estimate to bring back Moore, Berry could easily find a way to make his contract work in 2025. But with the limited amount of wide receiver hitting the free agency market this offseason, there is a chance that Moore signs elsewhere.
If the Browns do not reach a deal with Moore, there are plenty of options within the 2025 NFL Draft. Depending on if Berry decides to trade down in the first round, the Browns could select Missouri's Luther Burden III or Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka in the middle of round one.
Berry could also wait until day two and select either Oregon's Tez Johnson or Iowa State's Jaylin Noel. Both players come with tons of college experience, especially Noel. The senior receiver finished the 2024 season with 80 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.