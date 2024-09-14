Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Cleveland Browns Week Two Fantasy Football Guide
Deshaun Watson, Quarterback
I'll make this easy for you: Deshaun Watson played on of his worst games of his career in the Cleveland Browns' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The once highly-regarded quarterback completed 53.3 percent of his passes, while throwing two interceptions and one touchdown. While some of the blame is being placed on the offensive line, it truly only affected the run game.
Watson's poor performance against the Cowboys has made him a non-factor in fantasy football, and should not be in your starting lineup until he proves himself as a viable fantasy quarterback.
The Verdict: Sit 'Em
Jerome Ford, Running Back
Even though the Browns' offense was horrible week one, running back Jerome Ford had a productive fantasy day.
The former fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati finished with 44 rushing yards on 12 attempts, along with a touchdown. However, his utilization in the passing game surprised fantasy managers. Ford caught six passes on seven targets for 25 yards.
While Ford was not as affective in the run game, Watson's consistent check-downs put him at 18.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues.
The Verdict: Start 'Em (Low-end RB2)
Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
If you started Amari Cooper last week in hopes of a revenge game against his former team, I am sorry.
Despite leading the Browns in targets in week one with nine, the 30-year-old only managed to record two catches for 16 yards. Cooper's disappointing start to the season was mainly due to the issues of his quarterback.
There is hope for the veteran wideout this week, as the Jaguars gave up 400 yards through the air in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville's secondary will also be missing key pieces in Darnell Savage and Tyson Campbell. If Watson becomes more efficient in the short game, Cooper could be a perfect flex play in PPR leagues.
The Verdict: Start 'Em (Low-end Flex, PPR Leagues)
Jordan Akins, Tight End
Cleveland with be without star tight end David Njoku after the veteran pass catcher went down with an ankle injury. Jordan Akins becomes the next man up for the Browns at the tight end spot.
While head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey like to use the big men in the passing game, Akins is simply not the talent that Njoku is when it comes to pass catching. The tight end landscape in fantasy has looked rough this year, but you won't find an answer in Akins.
The Verdict: Sit 'Em
Cleveland D/ST
The Browns defense did not live up to the hype generated from last season in Week 1. Dallas managed to score 33 points on defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's unit, and the starting 11 looked exhausted for the majority of the game.
This won't be the case moving forward, as most of Cleveland's defensive issues stemmed from the lack of offensive production. They will have a favorable matchup this week against the Jaguars, who are still trying to find their offensive identity.
The Verdict: Start 'Em