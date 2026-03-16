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Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

The position will look different next season after a very active free-agent period.
Michael Fabiano|
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains the top player at his position in Fab's 2026 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains the top player at his position in Fab's 2026 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The quarterback position will have a different look next season after what has been a very active NFL free-agent period. Kyler Murray has moved from Arizona to Minnesota, Malik Willis is now the new starter in Miami, and Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta. That’s just a few of the moves that will have a fantasy football impact for both their new and former teams. 

We also saw Daniel Jones stay with Indianapolis, which is seen as a positive, as he averaged more than 18 fantasy points per game in his full starts for the Colts in 2025. 

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

3

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

4

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

5

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

6

Patrick Mahomes

QB6

KC

7

Caleb Williams

QB7

CHI

8

Jayden Daniels

QB8

WAS

9

Matthew Stafford

QB9

LAR

10

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

11

Trevor Lawrence

QB11

JAC

12

Bo Nix

QB12

DEN

13

Jaxson Dart

QB13

NYG

14

Justin Herbert

QB14

LAC

15

Brock Purdy

QB15

SF

16

Kyler Murray

QB16

MIN

17

Baker Mayfield

QB17

TB

18

Jared Goff

QB18

DET

19

Jordan Love

QB19

GB

20

Daniel Jones

QB20

IND

21

Tyler Shough

QB21

NO

22

Malik Willis

QB22

MIA

23

Jacoby Brissett

QB23

ARI

24

Bryce Young

QB24

CAR

25

C.J. Stroud

QB25

HOU

26

Cam Ward

QB26

TEN

27

Sam Darnold

QB27

SEA

28

Tua Tagovailoa

QB27

ATL

29

Aaron Rodgers

QB29

FA

30

Geno Smith

QB30

NYJ

31

Shedeur Sanders

QB31

CLE

32

Michael Penix Jr.

QB32

ATL

33

J.J. McCarthy

QB33

MIN

34

Anthony Richardson

QB34

IND

35

Kirk Cousins

QB35

FA

36

Joe Flacco

QB36

FA

37

Dillon Gabriel

QB37

CLE

38

Justin Fields

QB38

KC

39

Marcus Mariota

QB39

WAS

40

Gardner Minshew

QB40

ARI

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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