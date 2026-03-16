Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
The quarterback position will have a different look next season after what has been a very active NFL free-agent period. Kyler Murray has moved from Arizona to Minnesota, Malik Willis is now the new starter in Miami, and Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta. That’s just a few of the moves that will have a fantasy football impact for both their new and former teams.
We also saw Daniel Jones stay with Indianapolis, which is seen as a positive, as he averaged more than 18 fantasy points per game in his full starts for the Colts in 2025.
With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
3
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
4
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
5
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
6
Patrick Mahomes
QB6
KC
7
Caleb Williams
QB7
CHI
8
Jayden Daniels
QB8
WAS
9
Matthew Stafford
QB9
LAR
10
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
11
Trevor Lawrence
QB11
JAC
12
Bo Nix
QB12
DEN
13
Jaxson Dart
QB13
NYG
14
Justin Herbert
QB14
LAC
15
Brock Purdy
QB15
SF
16
Kyler Murray
QB16
MIN
17
Baker Mayfield
QB17
TB
18
Jared Goff
QB18
DET
19
Jordan Love
QB19
GB
20
Daniel Jones
QB20
IND
21
Tyler Shough
QB21
NO
22
Malik Willis
QB22
MIA
23
Jacoby Brissett
QB23
ARI
24
Bryce Young
QB24
CAR
25
C.J. Stroud
QB25
HOU
26
Cam Ward
QB26
TEN
27
Sam Darnold
QB27
SEA
28
Tua Tagovailoa
QB27
ATL
29
Aaron Rodgers
QB29
FA
30
Geno Smith
QB30
NYJ
31
Shedeur Sanders
QB31
CLE
32
Michael Penix Jr.
QB32
ATL
33
J.J. McCarthy
QB33
MIN
34
Anthony Richardson
QB34
IND
35
Kirk Cousins
QB35
FA
36
Joe Flacco
QB36
FA
37
Dillon Gabriel
QB37
CLE
38
Justin Fields
QB38
KC
39
Marcus Mariota
QB39
WAS
40
Gardner Minshew
QB40
ARI
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano