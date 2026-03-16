Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

The quarterback position will have a different look next season after what has been a very active NFL free-agent period. Kyler Murray has moved from Arizona to Minnesota, Malik Willis is now the new starter in Miami, and Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta. That’s just a few of the moves that will have a fantasy football impact for both their new and former teams.

We also saw Daniel Jones stay with Indianapolis, which is seen as a positive, as he averaged more than 18 fantasy points per game in his full starts for the Colts in 2025.

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 3 Drake Maye QB3 NE 4 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 5 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 6 Patrick Mahomes QB6 KC 7 Caleb Williams QB7 CHI 8 Jayden Daniels QB8 WAS 9 Matthew Stafford QB9 LAR 10 Dak Prescott QB10 DAL 11 Trevor Lawrence QB11 JAC 12 Bo Nix QB12 DEN 13 Jaxson Dart QB13 NYG 14 Justin Herbert QB14 LAC 15 Brock Purdy QB15 SF 16 Kyler Murray QB16 MIN 17 Baker Mayfield QB17 TB 18 Jared Goff QB18 DET 19 Jordan Love QB19 GB 20 Daniel Jones QB20 IND 21 Tyler Shough QB21 NO 22 Malik Willis QB22 MIA 23 Jacoby Brissett QB23 ARI 24 Bryce Young QB24 CAR 25 C.J. Stroud QB25 HOU 26 Cam Ward QB26 TEN 27 Sam Darnold QB27 SEA 28 Tua Tagovailoa QB27 ATL 29 Aaron Rodgers QB29 FA 30 Geno Smith QB30 NYJ 31 Shedeur Sanders QB31 CLE 32 Michael Penix Jr. QB32 ATL 33 J.J. McCarthy QB33 MIN 34 Anthony Richardson QB34 IND 35 Kirk Cousins QB35 FA 36 Joe Flacco QB36 FA 37 Dillon Gabriel QB37 CLE 38 Justin Fields QB38 KC 39 Marcus Mariota QB39 WAS 40 Gardner Minshew QB40 ARI

More NFL on Sports Illustrated