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Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

The biggest names to change teams include Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.
Michael Fabiano|
Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson remains the top player at his position in Fab's 2026 Fantasy Running Back Rankings.
Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson remains the top player at his position in Fab's 2026 Fantasy Running Back Rankings. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Several running backs will find themselves either in new uniforms or in different situations as a result of what was a hectic free-agent period. The biggest names to change teams from a fantasy football standpoint include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.

We also saw David Montgomery, Rashaad White, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell and Rico Dowdle move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those backs but also for those on their former and new teams. 

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football running back rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

3

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

4

De'Von Achane

RB4

MIA

5

Jonathan Taylor

RB5

IND

6

James Cook

RB6

BUF

7

Chase Brown

RB7

CIN

8

Ashton Jeanty

RB8

LV

9

Kenneth Walker III

RB9

KC

10

Josh Jacobs

RB10

GB

11

Derrick Henry

RB11

BAL

12

Omarion Hampton

RB12

LAC

13

Kyren Williams

RB13

LAR

14

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB14

NO

15

Saquon Barkley

RB15

PHI

16

Javonte Williams

RB16

DAL

17

Breece Hall

RB17

NYJ

18

Bucky Irving

RB18

TB

19

Quinshon Judkins

RB19

CLE

20

Cam Skattebo

RB20

NYG

21

TreVeyon Henderson

RB21

NE

22

D'Andre Swift

RB22

CHI

23

Chuba Hubbard

RB23

CAR

24

David Montgomery

RB24

HOU

25

Jaylen Warren

RB25

PIT

26

Rachaad White

RB26

WAS

27

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB27

NE

28

RJ Harvey

RB28

DEN

29

Bhayshul Tuten

RB29

JAC

30

Tyler Allgeier

RB30

ARI

31

Tony Pollard

RB31

TEN

32

J.K. Dobbins

RB32

DEN

33

Emanuel Wilson

RB33

SEA

34

Jordan Mason

RB34

MIN

35

Kyle Monangai

RB35

CHI

36

James Conner

RB36

ARI

37

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB37

MIN

38

Kenenth Gainwell

RB38

TB

39

Rico Dowdle

RB39

PIT

40

Blake Corum

RB40

LAR

41

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB41

JAC

42

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB42

WAS

43

Woody Marks

RB43

HOU

44

Isiah Pacheco

RB44

DET

45

Tyjae Spears

RB45

TEN

46

Dylan Sampson

RB46

CLE

47

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB47

NYG

48

Braelon Allen

RB48

NYJ

49

Kimani Vidal

RB49

LAC

50

Zach Charbonnet

RB50

SEA

51

MarShawn Lloyd

RB51

GB

52

Alvin Kamara

RB52

NO

53

Jaydon Blue

RB53

DAL

54

Jaylen Wright

RB54

MIA

55

Keaton Mitchell

RB55

LAC

56

Brashard Smith

RB56

KC

57

Devin Neal

RB57

NO

58

Trey Benson

RB58

ARI

59

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB59

FA

60

Ty Johnson

RB60

BUF

61

Jonathan Brooks

RB61

CAR

62

Tank Bigsby

RB62

PHI

63

Samaje Perine

RB63

CIN

64

Rasheen Ali

RB64

BAL

65

Ray Davis

RB65

BUF

66

Justice Hill

RB66

BAL

67

Isaiah Davis

RB67

NYJ

68

Emari Demercado

RB68

KC

69

LeQuint Allen Jr.

RB69

JAC

70

Joe Mixon

RB70

FA

71

Ollie Gordon II

RB71

MIA

72

Sean Tucker

RB72

TB

73

Kaleb Johnson

RB73

PIT

74

George Holani

RB74

SEA

75

Tahj Brooks

RB75

CIN

76

Kendre Miller

RB76

NO

77

Trevor Etienne

RB77

CAR

78

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB78

DEN

79

Chris Brooks

RB79

GB

80

Raheim Sanders

RB80

CLE

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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