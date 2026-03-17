Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Several running backs will find themselves either in new uniforms or in different situations as a result of what was a hectic free-agent period. The biggest names to change teams from a fantasy football standpoint include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.
We also saw David Montgomery, Rashaad White, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell and Rico Dowdle move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those backs but also for those on their former and new teams.
With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football running back rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
3
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
4
De'Von Achane
RB4
MIA
5
Jonathan Taylor
RB5
IND
6
James Cook
RB6
BUF
7
Chase Brown
RB7
CIN
8
Ashton Jeanty
RB8
LV
9
Kenneth Walker III
RB9
KC
10
Josh Jacobs
RB10
GB
11
Derrick Henry
RB11
BAL
12
Omarion Hampton
RB12
LAC
13
Kyren Williams
RB13
LAR
14
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB14
NO
15
Saquon Barkley
RB15
PHI
16
Javonte Williams
RB16
DAL
17
Breece Hall
RB17
NYJ
18
Bucky Irving
RB18
TB
19
Quinshon Judkins
RB19
CLE
20
Cam Skattebo
RB20
NYG
21
TreVeyon Henderson
RB21
NE
22
D'Andre Swift
RB22
CHI
23
Chuba Hubbard
RB23
CAR
24
David Montgomery
RB24
HOU
25
Jaylen Warren
RB25
PIT
26
Rachaad White
RB26
WAS
27
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB27
NE
28
RJ Harvey
RB28
DEN
29
Bhayshul Tuten
RB29
JAC
30
Tyler Allgeier
RB30
ARI
31
Tony Pollard
RB31
TEN
32
J.K. Dobbins
RB32
DEN
33
Emanuel Wilson
RB33
SEA
34
Jordan Mason
RB34
MIN
35
Kyle Monangai
RB35
CHI
36
James Conner
RB36
ARI
37
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB37
MIN
38
Kenenth Gainwell
RB38
TB
39
Rico Dowdle
RB39
PIT
40
Blake Corum
RB40
LAR
41
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB41
JAC
42
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB42
WAS
43
Woody Marks
RB43
HOU
44
Isiah Pacheco
RB44
DET
45
Tyjae Spears
RB45
TEN
46
Dylan Sampson
RB46
CLE
47
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB47
NYG
48
Braelon Allen
RB48
NYJ
49
Kimani Vidal
RB49
LAC
50
Zach Charbonnet
RB50
SEA
51
MarShawn Lloyd
RB51
GB
52
Alvin Kamara
RB52
NO
53
Jaydon Blue
RB53
DAL
54
Jaylen Wright
RB54
MIA
55
Keaton Mitchell
RB55
LAC
56
Brashard Smith
RB56
KC
57
Devin Neal
RB57
NO
58
Trey Benson
RB58
ARI
59
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB59
FA
60
Ty Johnson
RB60
BUF
61
Jonathan Brooks
RB61
CAR
62
Tank Bigsby
RB62
PHI
63
Samaje Perine
RB63
CIN
64
Rasheen Ali
RB64
BAL
65
Ray Davis
RB65
BUF
66
Justice Hill
RB66
BAL
67
Isaiah Davis
RB67
NYJ
68
Emari Demercado
RB68
KC
69
LeQuint Allen Jr.
RB69
JAC
70
Joe Mixon
RB70
FA
71
Ollie Gordon II
RB71
MIA
72
Sean Tucker
RB72
TB
73
Kaleb Johnson
RB73
PIT
74
George Holani
RB74
SEA
75
Tahj Brooks
RB75
CIN
76
Kendre Miller
RB76
NO
77
Trevor Etienne
RB77
CAR
78
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB78
DEN
79
Chris Brooks
RB79
GB
80
Raheim Sanders
RB80
CLE
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano