Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Several running backs will find themselves either in new uniforms or in different situations as a result of what was a hectic free-agent period. The biggest names to change teams from a fantasy football standpoint include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.

We also saw David Montgomery, Rashaad White, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell and Rico Dowdle move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those backs but also for those on their former and new teams.

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football running back rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 3 Christian McCaffrey RB3 SF 4 De'Von Achane RB4 MIA 5 Jonathan Taylor RB5 IND 6 James Cook RB6 BUF 7 Chase Brown RB7 CIN 8 Ashton Jeanty RB8 LV 9 Kenneth Walker III RB9 KC 10 Josh Jacobs RB10 GB 11 Derrick Henry RB11 BAL 12 Omarion Hampton RB12 LAC 13 Kyren Williams RB13 LAR 14 Travis Etienne Jr. RB14 NO 15 Saquon Barkley RB15 PHI 16 Javonte Williams RB16 DAL 17 Breece Hall RB17 NYJ 18 Bucky Irving RB18 TB 19 Quinshon Judkins RB19 CLE 20 Cam Skattebo RB20 NYG 21 TreVeyon Henderson RB21 NE 22 D'Andre Swift RB22 CHI 23 Chuba Hubbard RB23 CAR 24 David Montgomery RB24 HOU 25 Jaylen Warren RB25 PIT 26 Rachaad White RB26 WAS 27 Rhamondre Stevenson RB27 NE 28 RJ Harvey RB28 DEN 29 Bhayshul Tuten RB29 JAC 30 Tyler Allgeier RB30 ARI 31 Tony Pollard RB31 TEN 32 J.K. Dobbins RB32 DEN 33 Emanuel Wilson RB33 SEA 34 Jordan Mason RB34 MIN 35 Kyle Monangai RB35 CHI 36 James Conner RB36 ARI 37 Aaron Jones Sr. RB37 MIN 38 Kenenth Gainwell RB38 TB 39 Rico Dowdle RB39 PIT 40 Blake Corum RB40 LAR 41 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB41 JAC 42 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB42 WAS 43 Woody Marks RB43 HOU 44 Isiah Pacheco RB44 DET 45 Tyjae Spears RB45 TEN 46 Dylan Sampson RB46 CLE 47 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB47 NYG 48 Braelon Allen RB48 NYJ 49 Kimani Vidal RB49 LAC 50 Zach Charbonnet RB50 SEA 51 MarShawn Lloyd RB51 GB 52 Alvin Kamara RB52 NO 53 Jaydon Blue RB53 DAL 54 Jaylen Wright RB54 MIA 55 Keaton Mitchell RB55 LAC 56 Brashard Smith RB56 KC 57 Devin Neal RB57 NO 58 Trey Benson RB58 ARI 59 Brian Robinson Jr. RB59 FA 60 Ty Johnson RB60 BUF 61 Jonathan Brooks RB61 CAR 62 Tank Bigsby RB62 PHI 63 Samaje Perine RB63 CIN 64 Rasheen Ali RB64 BAL 65 Ray Davis RB65 BUF 66 Justice Hill RB66 BAL 67 Isaiah Davis RB67 NYJ 68 Emari Demercado RB68 KC 69 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB69 JAC 70 Joe Mixon RB70 FA 71 Ollie Gordon II RB71 MIA 72 Sean Tucker RB72 TB 73 Kaleb Johnson RB73 PIT 74 George Holani RB74 SEA 75 Tahj Brooks RB75 CIN 76 Kendre Miller RB76 NO 77 Trevor Etienne RB77 CAR 78 Jaleel McLaughlin RB78 DEN 79 Chris Brooks RB79 GB 80 Raheim Sanders RB80 CLE

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