Television And Radio Host Ranks Browns' Kevin Stefanski No. 8 In NFL Head Coaches List
The Cleveland Browns' rookies are set to report for training camp on Monday, July 22nd. Then on Tuesday, July 23rd, the veterans are set to report as well. This means that the season is truly right around the corner.
Once the team reports, Cleveland Browns' head coach Kevin Stafanski and his staff will get to work in preparing for the season with the players back on the field.
Stefanski's name was actually mentioned on FS1 during the middle of the day on Tuesday as Colin Cowherd decided to rank his Top 10 NFL head coaches prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.
Cowherd's list included three AFC North head coaches and Stefanski came in at No. 8 between Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Buffalo's Sean McDermott.
Andy Reid being in the top spot is hard to argue based on his long NFL career as a head coach and his recent success with the Kansas City Chiefs. After the three-time Super Bowl winning head coach, the debate can really start on the order and inclusions.
After Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore's John Harbaugh is No. 3, Denver's Sean Payton is No. 4 and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin is No. 5. Even Cleveland Browns' fans will find it hard to deny the success of both Harbaugh and Tomlin in the AFC North. Tomlin has even managed to lead Pittsburgh to winning records in recent times despite very poor quarterback play. Sean Payton may be the one that bothers NFL fans the most due to the lack of recent success.
Between No. 6 and No. 10, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Kevin Stefanski and DeMeco Ryans making the list feels fair. The tough part about it is that Buffalo Bills fans have been frustrated with Sean McDermott after the Bills have not been able to clear the Chiefs hurdle in the playoffs. He could be and potentially should be on the hot seat soon.
It is good to see Kevin Stefanski once again get the recognition he deserves. The Browns gave him a contract extension back on June 5th after being a major part of some stability with the Cleveland Browns. Since taking over coaching duties for Cleveland in 2020, Stefanski holds a record of 37-30 with one playoff win, two playoff appearances and two 11-win seasons. He has also won NFL Coach of the Year twice, once in 2020 and last season in 2023.
If Stefanski's team this coming season can manage back-to-back 11-win seasons and make it further in the playoffs, then his name could certainly move even further up a list like this one.